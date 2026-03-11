Firefighter Tutsheni to set ring alight in bout with Grzyb

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Simamkele Tutsheni proudly poses with her IBO Africa junior featherweight belt after defeating Caleigh Swart at Emperors Palace.

Victory for Simamkele Tutsheni in an International Boxing Organization (IBO) junior featherweight world title fight against Laura Grzyb in Poland on Sunday would be an appropriate welcome for Nivi Grogor to Golden Gloves promotion.

The founder of the IME (a cutting-edge digital engagement platform) is a new director and majority shareholder of the gigantic boxing promotion company. Grogor joined internationally renowned Golden Gloves in November. Rodney Berman remains the CEO.

Berman has managed this award-winning company strictly, efficiently and effectively since it was established in 1977

He is quoted saying: “Nivi Grogor will lead this major transformation and reshape how boxing works for both athletes and fans. This new digital era is focused on giving athletes greater visibility and aims to reinvent how audiences experience boxing — making the sport more accessible, interactive, and engaging across modern digital platforms.”

Golden Gloves is on the cusp of producing its first female world champion after producing nearly 100 male world champions. The boxing company is responsible for staging international tournaments that yielded a significant number of SA and international title holders.

Its major breakthrough was in 1990 when Welcome “Hawk” Ncita won the International Boxing Federation (IBF) junior featherweight belt by defeating Fabrice Benichou in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Coincidentally, 24-year-old Tutsheni will fight for a world title in the same weight division in which Berman produced his company’s first world champion.

“Sim the Champ” caught Berman’s attention from her topsy-turvy and energy-sapping bloody 10-rounder against Caleigh Swart for the IBO All Africa belt at Emperors Palace on August 25.

The pace was combustible but Tutsheni — a firefighter whose career skills are honed by Felix Vengenayi in the Western Cape — was able to douse the fire.

She eventually won the belt and chalked up her eighth win from as many fights.

The fire trucks are in the rearview mirror and her focus is on a different kind of heat: a historic showdown in Poland. She jets off on Wednesday night to Poland to meet that country’s hero, Grzyb, a boxer who is also involved in mixed martial arts.

Berman described Tutsheni as an exceptional athlete with a remarkable story.

“To serve as a firefighter and pursue an undefeated professional boxing career at the same time speaks volumes about her discipline, courage and mental strength,” he said. “We believe she has all the tools to become a world champion and to further elevate South African women’s boxing internationally.”

For Tutsheni, the pressure of a world title fight is nothing compared to the unpredictable danger of a structural fire. This dual life, battling blazes and challenging undefeated champions, has forged a psyche that is practically bulletproof.

She was quoted saying: “It’s fun and we help protect the environment.”

While many fighters feel the weight of travelling across continents to face a champion in their own backyard, Tutsheni isn’t blinking.

“I’m not afraid of fighting in her backyard,” she said. “I fought my first fight, and my most recent, away from home, and won both times.”

Grzyk, 30, is undefeated after 11 fights.

“She is flexible and more experienced, but I have to be ready,” said Tutsheni, who has been preparing for the fight on Sunday from early January. “It will be my toughest fight, but I’ll be victorious.”

Tutsheni grew up in the Eastern Cape and found boxing at a local station in Langa. For her, this isn’t just about the belt or the money; it’s about a legacy for SA women. She wants the world to “wake up to the standard of SA women’s boxing”.

Once the dust settles in Poland, she’ll head back to the fire station, but this time, she plans on arriving with a gold belt to match her golden spirit.

“I tell myself there’s only one winner,” she said, “and I train to win.”

