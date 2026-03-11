Why aspirant promoter Mlotshwa pulled out of tourney

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Melissa Miller will stage a tournament in Kagiso on Sunday.

Aspirant boxing promoter Bongani Mlotshwa pulled out from partnering with Melissa “Honey Bee” Miller in staging a joint development tournament that will take place at Kagiso Memorial and Recreation Centre on Sunday.

This was explained by Boxing SA manager in Gauteng Lehlohonolo Ramagole yesterday after questions were asked about Miller not partnering with another promoter.

“Mlotshwa pulled out because he said he’s got other commitments,” said Ramagole yesterday.

The Gauteng government committed a million rand for two development tournaments that would be headlined by a provincial title.

Only development promoters were eligible for selection, explained Gauteng Boxing Promoters Association chairman Sandile Xaka, who said Mlotshwa, Miller, Hulley and Ramabulana were selected on those basis.

Hulley and Ramabulana jointly staged an superbly organised, successful and well-attended tournament at Faranani Multipurpose Centre in Tsakane on the East Rand on Sunday.

That is where unknown trainer Julian Port failed dismally to deal with Sphamandla Manqatha’s bad cut above the eye. The cut hampered Manqatha’s performance due to the river of blood streaming down his eye, blocking his view.

Tumelo Mphahlele showed no mercy and pummeled the wounded defending Gauteng junior lightweight champion until the fight was stopped in round seven.

Miller will make a debut as promoter since the pocket sized former SA bantamweight champion from Eldorado Park retired last year.

Her nine-bout card will be headlined by a 10-rounder for the vacant Gauteng featherweight belt between Sabelo “Zwide” Ndwandwe and Khotso Ramabolu.

There will be two six-round fights and most bouts will be four-rounders.

Action will begin at 2pm.