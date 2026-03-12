New role at Golden Gloves a dream come true for Mitchell

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Boxing icon Brian “The Road Warrior” Mitchell described his recent appointment as CEO of the Golden Gloves Foundation as a fulfilment of his dream of giving back, creating a legacy and opening doors for the next generation of fighters.

The foundation, described as a non-profit company, was established by the new director of Golden Gloves, Nivi Grogor. A tech entrepreneur and founder of iME, a cutting-edge digital engagement platform, she joined the internationally renowned company in November.

Rodney Berman remains the CEO of the boxing outfit that was established in 1977. “For 45 years, Golden Gloves has been a part of my life,” said Mitchell, whose illustrious boxing career was guided by the same company.

“I have always dreamed of giving back, creating a legacy and opening doors for the next generation. The foundation is that dream realised, a platform for emerging talent to turn their passion into a profession and to represent South Africa on the world stage.”

Grogor said Mitchell’s appointment recognises not only his achievements as a world champion (WBA and IBF junior-lightweight). “But the respect he commands within SA and global boxing,” she said.

Mitchell – who was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in New York in 2009 – has a boxing gym that is home to many fighters, including reigning IBO junior-bantamweight holder Ricardo “Magic Man” Malajika, who fights under the Golden Gloves banner.

Grogor said a percentage of profits from Golden Gloves events will be reinvested into the foundation, ensuring sustained support for young boxers and their communities. “Golden Gloves has always been about excellence in boxing,” she said.

“We’re taking it a step further, focusing on socio-economic upliftment, skills development, and giving emerging talent a platform to compete professionally and internationally.”

She said their mission was to scout, mentor and professionally coach emerging boxing talent across SA, providing them with the tools, guidance and exposure to make boxing a viable career.

Grogor added: “The foundation will identify young athletes with exceptional potential, offering structured coaching, mentorship and a stepping stone to professional boxing, while expanding opportunities across Africa and beyond.”

Alongside talent discovery, she added, the foundation will formalise and transfer the existing support structures already provided to current fighters, including education funding, medical expense assistance and hospital plans.