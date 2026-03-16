Jack, Baleni back home after being stranded in Asia

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Sanity has prevailed; boxing trainer Khangelani Jack and boxer Siphamandla Baleni are back in SA, home in East London to be precise, after being stranded in Asia for more than a week.

This is the result of hard work by the department of sport, arts and culture; Boxing SA COO Mandla Ntlanganiso; the SA high commission in Singapore; and a promoter in the Philippines, where Baleni lost a boxing match to Regie Suganob last month.

“We are OK now that we are home,” said the 2023 BSA Trainer of the Year.

“I want to thank BSA COO Mandla Ntlanganiso, who was with us all the time, and a lady from the SA embassy who was also very helpful. The department of sport, the promoter who was so patient with us even after our flights that he had booked were cancelled more than three times.

“The support from home, family, messages and advice from boxing people and trainers, including Sihle Mnguni, kept us strong during trying times.”

Jack and Baleni were supposed to have flown out of the Philippines via Doha, Qatar, last Sunday.

But they remained in Manila due to closed airspace in most Asian countries after the US and Israel attacked Iran.

With Iran retaliating by bombing US military bases in the Middle East, Jack and Baleni’s travelling arrangements were messed up.

“The promoter was kind in that he said he will only rest once I tell him that we are in East London and Johannesburg,” said Jack.

“It was not easy; every move was limited. We faced serious challenges, especially in Singapore, where we had no place to sleep; we slept at the airport,” he said.

“But we had to adjust to the situation we faced until we got help.

“The promoter told us to buy our own food, but he will refund us, which he did until we flew out to Kuala Lumpur.

“We were supposed to fly in today [Sunday] and we communicated with Mandla.

“BSA had already communicated with the embassy and the department and they had already organised accommodation for us.

“We then received a message from the promoter saying he had found tickets for March 11 and we flew to Dubai, where we connected to SA and arrived on Thursday morning.

“We needed to be positive for survival. Luckily I travelled with a grown-up boxer who understood every step of the way.”