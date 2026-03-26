‘I will come back wiser and stronger’ — Tutsheni

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Simamkele Tutsheni proudly poses with her IBO Africa junior featherweight belt after defeating Caleigh Swart at Emperors Palace. Pic Golden Gloves

No retreat, no surrender.

That’s the message from Simamkele “The Special Star” Tutsheni, a young, talented boxer from Cape Town, who has just returned from Poland, where she lost an IBO junior featherweight world title fight.

“I look at it [the fight] as a learning curve and actually one that will fuel my fire,” said the 24-year-old IBO All Africa junior featherweight champion who earns her living as a firefighter.

Her points loss over 10 rounds to Laura Monika “Grzybowa” Grzyb was Tutsheni’s first after eight straight wins since June 2022, when she donned gloves for the first time as a professional boxer.

Grzyb, who is also involved in mixed martial arts, remains undefeated after 12 fights.

“I will come back wiser and stronger, and the goal still stands of becoming a world champion,” said Tutsheni, who also gained experience of fighting away from home.

Also known as “Sim Champ”, the former rugby player’s corner was manned by trainer Felix Vengenayi, who hones Tutsheni’s skills at the Blood Sweat and Tears gym in Cape Town.

The goal still stands of becoming a world champion. — Simamkele Tutsheni

“I feel proud to have gone to Poland, where I represented South Africa, Golden Gloves and, most importantly, women who hardly get such opportunities.

”I have no complaints; I gave my best, which was not enough at the end of the day, but I learnt a lot from this trip to Poland.

“There is no turning back; forward I march, and I want to encourage women who aspire to box to follow their dreams.

“The only thing required is commitment, hard work and discipline. Boxing, like firefighting, requires mental and physical fitness.

“You can’t turn your back when extinguishing a fire just because it is blazing; you go on until you put it out completely.”

Tutsheni began boxing in 2020.

“I had about five fights in the amateur ranks, and I turned professional in 2022,” said Tutsheni, who won the IBO All Africa title in her eighth fight in August last year.

She emerged victorious from a bloody and fiercely contested 10-rounder against an equally competent foe, Caleigh Swart, in the Golden Gloves tournament at Emperors Palace.

The pace was combustible, but Tutsheni was able to douse it.

“It was after that fight that Golden Gloves approached me to join them, and I agreed,” said Tutsheni, who revealed that she became a boxer by default.

“I was just jogging during 2020, and most gyms were closed due to Covid-19; I saw guys training at the train station in Langa [in Cape Town], and I asked to join them.

“They showed how it’s done, and I fell in love with how they trained and never looked back.”