Knapp stops Thysse within distance, predicts Luis

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Roarke Knapp is sandwiched by his trainer Dean Lewis and manager Marco Luis.

Roarke “Razor” Knapp won’t just be too sharp for Brandon “Fast Guns” Thysse on Saturday night but will slice him apart within the scheduled 12 rounds distance.

The assurance was made by Marco Luis, who manages the career of Knapp, who will oppose Thysse in the final of the Sole Survivor — a Golden Gloves (GG) promotion’s two-legged series — that will take place at Emperors Palace.

The winner between these ring gladiators, who will be meeting for the third times in their careers, is guaranteed 60% of the R1.2m purse money.

“This will be the highest one of the most highest stakes domestic tournaments in recent years,” said Nivi Grgor, who is the new director and majority shareholder of GG.

They each earned R300,000 in November in defeating Kagiso Bagwasi and Michael Head respectively in the semifinals.

Roarke never had a chin. He was down three times against John Bopape, three times against Christiano Ndombassy, three times against against Jorge Garcia Perez and twice against against Barkay Samake — Damien Durandt, Brandon 'Fast Guns' Thysse's trainer

“Roarke will win well,” said Luis. “I don’t think it’s going to be a close fight; I think we will stop Brandon; the chin he had is gone; easy night’s work.”

Luis’ opposite number, Damien Durandt, said: “Roarke never had a chin. He was down three times against John Bopape, three times against Christiano Ndombassy, three times against against Jorge Garcia Perez and twice against against Barkay Samake.”

Thysse stopped Knapp in the seventh round in 2019, with Knapp avenging that loss by a split points decision against Thysse in 2022.

The two boxers are evenly matched. Both have 19 wins. Thysse has 13 knockouts against four losses (two by KO) against a draw. Knapp has 14 knockouts against three losses (all by KO) and a draw.

Brandon’s younger brother, Bryan Thysse, will defend his SA light heavyweight belt against his blood cousin, Gerhard Thysse, in the same tournament.

Other siblings who will fight and defend their world titles on the same night are the Charlo identical American twins, Jermall and Jermell. Jermall successfully defended his WBC middleweight title against Sergiy Derevyanchenko via unanimous decision, while Jermell defeated Jeison Rosario to unify the WBA, WBC and IBF junior middleweight titles on the same card on September 26, 2020.

There will be three more bouts and action will begin at 7pm.