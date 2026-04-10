Thysse now a clinical, elite-level operator, says Berman

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APRIL 07 2026 Brandon Thysse with his wife and son after defeating Roarke Knapp on their Jnr Middle Weight at Emperors Palace in Ekurhuleni. PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The SA boxing landscape has found its definitive frontrunner in Brandon “Fast Guns” Thysse, says boxing promoter Rodney Berman.

The 30-year-old son of late SA and Commonwealth super middleweight boxing champ Andre Thysse holds the SA and WBC Africa junior middleweight belts.

Trained by Damien Durandt and Andson Kazembe, Thysse is promoted by Berman under Golden Gloves.

It was Berman’s company at work when Thysse retained his belts with a damaging body shot to the rib of Roarke “Razor” Knapp in round nine two weekends ago. Thysse walked away with R720,000 of the R1.2m purse paid by Berman.

Berman, who has been staging fights for 48 years, wrote on his website that Thysse was no longer just a contender but has evolved into a “clinical, elite-level operator”. He attributes this peak form to Thysse’s maturity as a father and family man, noting that he now carries a deeper understanding of exactly what is at stake every time he steps through those ropes.

We’re looking at a fighter who’s arguably in the best form of his life. — Veteran boxing promoter Rodney Berman

“Brandon isn’t just fighting anymore; he’s performing with the precision of a man who finally knows exactly what he’s fighting for,” Berman said. “Between the maturity he’s found as a family man and the technical masterclass he’s putting on with trainer Damien Durandt, we’re looking at a fighter who’s arguably in the best form of his life.

“The trilogy [series of fights] with Knapp is settled. Now, the world stage is the only logical next step. The blueprint for 2026 is already in motion: Thysse is set to headline a major bill against an upmarket international opponent, with the ultimate goal of breaking into the world top 15.

“For Thysse, this journey is about more than just personal glory; it is the continuation of a prestigious boxing dynasty,” Berman said. “Carrying the torch lit by his late father, the world-rated Andre, and fighting alongside his brother [SA light heavyweight champion] Bryan, Brandon is proving that [a] championship pedigree is truly in the blood.”