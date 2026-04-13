Heavyweight champ Thompson ‘will strike like lightning against Potgieter’

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South African heavyweight champion Chris Thompson, left, will defend his title against former champ Shaun Potgieter.

Lighting can definitely strike twice in the same place, contends boxing trainer Shannon Strydom.

He said proof would be seen when his charge, SA heavyweight champion Chris “The Wolf” Thompson, defends his belt against Shaun “God’s Warrior” Potgieter at Carnival City in Brakpan on Saturday night.

“Lightning struck first at Carnival City in August when we ended Shaun’s reign,” said Strydom. “It’s gonna strike again at that venue on Saturday night when we beat him again.”

The August bout was staged by promoter Larry Wainstein, whose Boxing 5 promotion company will also be in charge of the rematch.

With that win, Thompson became a two-times SA heavyweight champ.

He lost his belt in 2022 to Keaton Gomes, whose reign was cut short by Potgieter in April 2024.

“Chris has got his [Potgieter’s] number,” said Strydom. “Shaun is at the back end of his career while Chris is in his prime.”

At 38, Potgieter has 10 wins (7 KOs) against three losses (all KOs).

Strydom does, however, expect tough competition. “I expect Shaun to be better prepared than the first fight. I am aware Shaun will come in lighter, that tells me he’s fitter,” he said.

“The footage of sparring with Kevin Lerena (WBC bridgerweight champ) and Gomes (No 3 contender for the SA heavyweight title) that I’ve seen shows he’s lost power because he’s lost weight.

“In our first fight, he came in at 115kg and I am aware that this time he wants to be around 108kg.”

But Strydom said 31-year-old Thompson would come in 110% ready for war. “We had over 150 rounds of sparring with Akani Phuzi (No 1 contender for Thompson’s title) over eight weeks of hard training,” he said. “Come Saturday night, Chris will still be the SA heavyweight champ.”

Southpaw Thompson has knocked out nine of his 16 victims, while being KO’d three times himself in six losses and a draw.

Meanwhile, Bonginkosi Nhlapho and Jackson “Soldier of God” Kaptein will do battle in the light heavyweight division over eight rounds.

Known as “Malume”, Nhlapho is from Nelspruit in Mpumalanga, while Kaptein hails from the Free State.

Kaptein has fought in the junior middleweights where he lost to then SA champ Shervontaigh “SK” Koopman in 2023.

Kaptein drew with reigning national lightweight champ Bryan “BBK” Thysse in their non-title fight in July last year, while Nhlapho won the WBF Africa belt in October.

There will be seven more undercard bouts. Action will begin at 7pm.

Sowetan