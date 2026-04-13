Ntuli will test Prosser’s character - Tempi

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Snamiso Ntuli “will definitely be an acid test” for Dylan “Bam Bam” Prosser when they fight for the vacant SA super middleweight belt at Cabo Beach Club in Cape Town on Saturday.

That is the view of Mzoli Tempi, provincial manager for Boxing SA in the Western Cape.

“Dylan’s victory will confirm that he is the real deal,” Tempi told Sowetan. “Is it achievable? Let’s wait and see, but Snamiso will definitely be an acid test.”

Born in Durban and currently fighting out of Cape Town, Prosser is undefeated after eight fights, while Ntuli from Steadville in Ladysmith has lost six of his 16 fights.

In his last fight, Prosser dispatched Sifiso Chili in round one — his fifth knockout win.

Ntuli comes off a 10th-round defeat by hard-hitting Namibian Paulinus “John John” Ndjolonimu for the WBO Africa super middleweight title in Windhoek on November 8.

Ntuli, trained in Durban by Mlindelwa Khumalo, has fought notable opponents, including John “Section 29″ Bopape from Alexandra, who defeated him twice, in 2018 and 2022.

Tempi added that he was startled by Prosser’s durability when he got caught by hard-hitter Bopape in round seven of their bout last August.

“I thought Prosser was gone,” said Tempi. “But, man, he hung on until the end, and he won that fight on points.”

Tempi said match-ups of upcoming fighters from Cape Town against ring veterans from other provinces had “developed our boys”, adding that Khaya “The Lion” Mlata from the Mother City will welcome ring veteran Bongani “Wonderboy” Mahlangu in one of the undercard fights at the weekend.

Mlata has nine fights, while Mahlangu from Boipatong in the Vaal has fought 26 times and won the SA junior-featherweight belt at the age of 42 in 2022.

The 2004 Athens Olympian is the oldest active boxer in SA at 46.

“Another tough test of character; let’s see if the boys can do it,” said Tempi in his parting shot.

The upcoming tournament is organised by Savva Savvas’ Insane Boxing Promotions.