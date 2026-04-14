Mimu calls for empathy after pulling out of title match

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After pulling out of the IBO junior lightweight world title, Adidya Mimu faced insensitive remarks that hurt her feelings rather than receiving the empathy she needed.

This is how she feels after “some people” jumped to conclusions and accused her of chickening out of the match scheduled for Saturday next week.

The fight — which is now off — was to headline the tournament of the Fighters Club promotion at the Wild Coast Casino and Hotel in the Eastern Cape.

I wanted the fight more than Bernice; it was a golden opportunity for me to become the first female world boxing champion from my country. — Adidya Mimu, boxer

“Mina, I don’t appreciate people saying I pulled out because I am scared of Bernice [Ferreira],” said the 22-year-old Malawian who goes by the moniker “Lioness”.

Acting on the advice of a medical doctor, Mimu is out for three months.

Fighting out of Edenvale, where she is trained by Vusi Mtolo, who rents space at Brian Mitchell’s gym, Mimu said, “I wanted the fight more than Bernice; it was a golden opportunity for me to become the first female world boxing champion from my country after knocking out Bernice.”

She is from Lilongwe. Her compatriot, Anisha “The Luck Lady” Basheel, won internationally recognised female titles, including the Commonwealth belt.

SA-based Ellen “Tigress” Simwaka, who is also trained by Mtolo, has won international titles, including those recognised by the World Boxing Federation and the International Boxing Federation Africa or similar bodies.

That country has had one male world champion in Isaac “Golden Boy” Chilemba, who is considered Malawi’s most prominent boxer.

Trained and managed by Jodi Solomon in SA, he won the International Boxing Organisation super middleweight world title.

“I am not scared of Bernice,” said Mimu. “I trained very hard for this fight because winning was going to change my life, and I was going to knock Bernice out.

“Mina and Ellen, we fear no one; we don’t care who we fight, and we even don’t care about the weight division; we just appreciate being given opportunities.”

Fighting at junior featherweight, 22-year-old Mimu stopped Azasakhe Jmani within the distance in their lightweight fight at Eyethu Cinema in Soweto in December.

She said she did not think twice about accepting the offer when promoter Terry-Anne Hart approached her to face Ferreira.

The SA junior lightweight champion, who is famously known as “The Badger”, is undefeated after nine fights.

“If I was scared of Bernice, I would not have accepted the offer,” said Mimu.

“I did not even care about the weight advantage she was going to have; I just wanted the fight, to knock her out and to make history for myself.

“Why train so hard — twice a week for such a long time — and get scared a week before the fight? The doctor advised me to take a break and focus on my health for three months.”

Mimu said she would forever be grateful to Hart and her colleague Carol Tshabalala for the opportunity.

“I hope they find a replacement for their tournament to continue,” she said, adding, “In the event Bernice wins, it will be wonderful that she defends against me after August so that I prove people wrong by knocking her out.”