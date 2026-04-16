This is the fight of his life - Berman on Kuse’s WBC title match

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Siyakholwa Kuse, right, is getting ready for the fight of his life.

Golden Gloves CEO Rodney Berman says he will be genuinely concerned for Siyakholwa “One Way” Kuse who challenges WBC mini-flyweight champion Melvin Jerusalem at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park on May 16.

“This is the fight of his life,” said Berman, whose globally acclaimed company will stage its third WBC world title fight in SA.

He revealed that Jerusalem had decamped to Japan for specialised training instead of working out at his usual base in the Philippines. The champion will arrive in SA three weeks before the bout to acclimatise to the high altitude and shake off any jet lag, said Berman.

“Jerusalem isn’t cutting corners. His plan to settle in early says everything. I’m genuinely concerned for Kuse,” he said.

It is understood Kuse, who is trained by Manny Fernandes, is undergoing a gruelling training programme to prepare for this highly anticipated rematch against the man he pushed to the brink in their initial clash at Araneta Coliseum, Quezon City, the Philippines, on October 29, losing on points.

The upcoming bout includes three independent judges, which will allay any potential fears of hometown benefits.

Judges in the previous fight scored the bout 116-112 (Australian and South Korean referees) and 115-112 (Mongolian referee). The fight was considered very competitive, with open scoring after eight rounds showing a close contest before Jerusalem secured the win in the later rounds.

According to Golden Gloves director Nivi Grogor, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman will be in attendance. “Siya knows this, which is why we anticipate an incredible fight.”

Golden Gloves’ first international bout took place in 2000 at Carnival City in Brakpan, where Dingaan Thobela beat the super middleweight champion from England, Glen Catley. A year later Lennox Lewis lost both the WBC and IBF heavyweight belts to Hasim Rahman at the same venue.

Berman’s first WBC world champ Thulani “Sugar Boy” Malinga defied the odds at the age of 40 to take the super-middleweight belt from Nigel Benn in England in 1996.

Sowetan