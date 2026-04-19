New Golden Gloves owner aims to promote SA boxers internationally

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Nivi Grogor plans to introduce Golden Gloves Promotions and its stable of fighters to the international arena through digital platforms.

The new boss of the biggest boxing promotions company in Africa is the founder of iME Connect, a cutting-edge real-time streaming and digital technology platform.

Grogor has a majority share in Golden Gloves, which was founded by veteran boxing promoter Rodney Berman in 1977.

Speaking to Sowetan exclusively at the company’s new offices in Houghton, Johannesburg, Grogor said: “I need to make Golden Gloves better than it was, and I believe the way we are moving forward, the way we curate this challenge in this stable of fighters, we can actually do a lot over the next 50 years.”

Grogor says they have the technology to get more international eyes on local boxing.

“I want boxing purists and fanatics around the world to say, ‘Hey, there’s a Golden Gloves event happening, and that’s what we’re tuning into,” she said.

“Our fighters have to come to the party and market themselves.” — Nivi Grogor

“This is what we do whenever there is boxing internationally: we watch them on Netflix or DAZN. I want that international audience to watch a South African fighter in the exact same way.”

Grogor said Berman, 83, is still the CEO, “but the reality is he is going to need to retire”.

“So I have to look at how I balance being mindful and sensitive to getting rid of old habits and old processes versus implementing new ones.”

Grogor said building fighters’ profiles is critical.

“Marketing is going to be key,” she said. “Our fighters have to come to the party and market themselves; it’s a collective; everybody has to get involved to make it work.

“Our fighters need to be involved; that is going to be a non-negotiable going forward.”

Sowetan