WATCH | Mchunu returns into action on Saturday, thanks to Lerena

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Thulani Mbenge, promoter Dewald Mostert, Thabiso Mchunu and Kevin Lerena during the WBC Bridgeweight World Championship media briefing at Sunbet Arena Time Square in Pretoria. Photo: Veli Nhlapo

The door shut on Thabiso Mchunu recently due to ongoing political unrest in Russia, where he was billed to fight two weeks ago, but promoter Geraldine Lerena has opened another one here for the talented fighter.

Lerena, the wife of reigning WBC bridgerweight world boxing champ Kevin Lerena, has included Mchunu in her tournament for Saturday evening.

Mchunu and Lerena are trained by the Smith brothers — Sean and Peter — but in separate gyms.

These sons of the late former SA light heavyweight champion, Kosie Smith, co-operate with one another to achieve a shared goal.

Mchunu will take on Namibian Kareb Shitana in one of the six-round bouts scheduled for the tournament.

Thabiso Mchunu says he is thankful to promoter Geraldine Lerena for giving him a match that will take place in Sandton, Joburg, on Saturday.https://t.co/p8EKRonWqf pic.twitter.com/PL4RWUmqMJ — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) April 20, 2026

Geraldine’s Aquila Boxing Promotions’ bill comprises eight bouts in total, and that includes an eight-rounder and one four-round fight.

The venue is Galleria in Sandton, where she staged four shows last year.

“I can only be thankful to the Lerenas for opening another door for me,” said Mchunu, the three-time SA cruiserweight champion, who has been training with Lerena.

Lerena is preparing for the second defence of his WBC bridgerweight belt against Ryad Merhy at the Hall des Expositions in Charleroi, Belgium, on May 30.

They will meet for the second time. Lerena defeated Merhy on points after 12 rounds at Emperors Palace on May 13, 2023, and walked away with the WBC Silver bridgerweight title.

Mchunu, Lerena and Keaton Gomes have been helping each other with sparring.

Gomes, who is Lerena’s gym mate, will be in action in Geraldine’s tournament against Congolese Youssouf Kasongo Mwanza.

The former SA heavyweight champion will make a comeback after suffering a debatable split points loss to Bosnian kickboxer Ahmed Krnjic in the semifinal stage of the WBC Grand Prix Series in Saudi Arabia in October.

Mchunu has not seen action since January 31 last year, while Lerena last fought on July 19 at Wembley Stadium in London, England, where he lost to Lawrence Okolie in the battle to claim the vacant WBC Silver heavyweight belt.

Asked about the significance of a six-round fight, left-handed Mchunu said it’s going to keep him active while waiting for something big.

It’s a mismatch, though, with Mchunu having chalked up 25 wins (13 KOs) against eight losses while Shitana has seven wins, five via short route, and two losses, both by knockouts.

Mchunu has fought big names, including equally talented foes such as Ilunga Makabu, Eddie Chambers, Oleksandr Usyk and Dennis Lebeev.

Shitana’s only recognisable opponent is Namibian Vikapita Meroro, who suffered his 20th defeat to Shitana in December.

Mchunu’s gym mate, Tiisetso Matikinica, will take on Sabelo Cebekhuku in the bantamweights over eight rounds, while Simnikiwe Bongco has been matched with Ntanganedzeni Mohane in the junior middleweights.

Bongco is trained by Sean.

Kaine Fourie returns from a second-round knockout loss to Argentinian Claudio Daneff in Geraldine’s tournament in Sandton in November.

Fourie will take on Bilal Johnson — the promising youngster who is trained in Durban by his father, Dan Chisholns, a naturalised South African from America.

Action will begin at 6pm. Matchmaker, Abbey Mnisi, said tickets have been sold out.

Sowetan