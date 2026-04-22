Gomes will kiss the canvas, warns trainer Bobo Mata

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former SA heavyweight champ, Keaton Gomes, will make a comeback on Saturday night since losing in the semifinals of the inaugural WBC Grand Prix Series in Saudi Arabia last year. Gomes will welcome Congolese Youssouf Kasongo Mwanza in Sandton. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

It’s easy to make promises and boast, or express intentions, but much harder to follow through with action, warned emerging boxing trainer Bobo Mata.

He was reacting to concerns raised by yours truly yesterday at the Galleria where promoter Geraldine Lerena’s Aquilla Boxing Promotion (ABP) held its media briefing ahead of its tournament at the same venue in Sandton on Saturday night.

Manager Desanto Geno’s charge, Youssouf Kasongo Mwanza, would not look his dance partner, Keaton Gomes, in the eyes when presented with the opportunity to speak.

Clad in a bucket hat, Mwanza buried his head between his shoulders.

Direct gaze, especially in boxing, involves locked eye contact, often for roughly eight seconds, to show comfort or to compel one’s dancer partner and the media alike to believe a statement, even if that statement is false.

Mwanza’s behaviour left an impression that it was either Mata or Geno who believed he could do a number on the former SA heavyweight champion.

Mata warned this writer not to read much into that action.

Making taunting remarks, he said after the briefing. “That boy (Gomes) is going to sleep; that’s a promise.”

He has manned corners of boxers since 2020, operating from the Bonyeme Boxing Academy, which once catered to approximately 30 boxers from various countries, including Congo, Tanzania, Namibia, Nigeria and Malawi.

Geno shared Mata’s sentiments and added: “We are here to fight; tables can turn; talk is cheap.”

Asked to comment on his charge’s uninspiring fight record of two wins against seven losses, Geno said: “It was then; he’s with new management now.”

Mwanza warned: ”I always come like a warrior and I have never been stopped."

He quit in the corner after dominating Chris “The Wolf” Thompson for three rounds in their cruiserweight fight in 2019.

Gomes will return to action for the first time since October when he suffered a debatable points loss to Bosnian Ahmed Krnjic in the semifinals of the inaugural WBC Grand Prix Series in Saudi Arabia.

Guided by trainer Peter “The Sniper” Smith, a retired heavyweight contender, Gomes reached the semi-finals after registering stoppages in the first three rounds of the tournament.

That loss was Gomes’ fourth in 17 fights. He will blow away cobwebs over six rounds.

Meanwhile, Thabiso “The Rock” Mchunu should overwhelm his foe, Karen Shitana from Namibia, in another non-title six-rounder in the cruiserweight division.

Mchunu is a vastly experienced super-talented three-times SA champion who has won 23 of his 31 fights since he fought his first boxing match in 2007.

Trained by Smith’s younger brother, Shaun, Mchunu has had success, winning a slew of belts, and falling short of winning the WBC belt from Ilunga Makabu.

Most eyes will be fixed firmly on the main event between Kaine “K9″ Fourie and Billal Johnson — a former SA amateur welterweight champion from Durban.

He is trained by his father Dan Chisholns, a naturalised South African from America. Johnson has five wins from six fights.

Fourie will make his debut in the welterweight division, after campaigning in the junior lightweight class.

Under the guidance of successful veteran trainer Gert Strydom, he won the Gauteng, ABU SADC, and IBF Continental titles before being stopped twice in his last fights in March and November.

Those bouts were staged by Geraldine at the same venue for her first show this year on Saturday night.

ABP’s ambassador, Kevin “Two Guns” Lerena, announced that the tournament carried a bonus of up to R30,000 for each boxer in the whole card who wins by a knockout.

The reigning WBC bridgerweight world champion explained that the amount will drop every round the fight continued.

All bouts will be televised live on SuperSport DStv channel 209 from 7pm.

Sowetan