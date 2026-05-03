KZN boxing boss pleads with sports minister to help with ‘mega-gym’

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KwaZulu-Natal Boxing Federation chair Sandile Vilakazi (dark jacket) has issued a public plea for the upgrading of the sport in KZN.

For the popularity of boxing to be successfully restored there have to be more gyms in black townships, an opinion endorsed by sports, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie during the National Boxing Convention he hosted in kuGompo City last year.

McKenzie pledged to prioritise the development of facilities and gyms in his budget, noting that “some people say [boxing] changes lives, I say it changes generations”.

Now, Sandile Vilakazi, chair of the KwaZulu Natal Boxing Federation, has made a plea to McKenzie to assist in identifying unused buildings that can be turned into gyms around Durban.

Vilakazi said his biggest concern was for young boxing aspirants leaving their homes and moving to Johannesburg, where the grass is often not as green as they might dream. “Not all boxers who relocate to Johannesburg are guaranteed fights and success.

“To me the move across the country contributes to their suffering as at home they can walk to their gyms and don’t have to pay rent, if they stay at home. In Johannesburg, they must pay for accommodation and still be able to live.

“Some of these boys end up being sparing partners while others end up doing the wrong things and come back home in coffins. We, as the boxing fraternity, then have to show some humanity and put what we can together for them to be buried.

“That cannot inspire the youth, and leaves some parents regretting they even allowed their kids to go to Johannesburg or become boxers. The beautiful sport of boxing gets painted with a bad picture.

“Our intention is to have one big fitness centre where all trainers can go, and use without paying a cent.

“Promoters could also use it to stage tournaments. Boxing will thrive and it will contribute positively towards alleviating poverty, and crime.

“In the bigger picture, it will attract sponsors, and SABC could then give boxing a better slot, like 4pm just after football, as was the case back in the day when then there were sponsors.”

Even the TKO Magazine, on Fridays at 10pm, would get a better slot.

“Our plea is not only to Mr McKenzie but to all who really love boxing to pull together and be part of the revolution to revive the sport,” added Vilakazi.