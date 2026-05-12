Melvin Jerusalem not worried about facing Kuse at home

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Melvin 'El Gringo' Jerusalem and Siyakholwa "One Way" Kuse during their WBC mini-flyweight pre-fight medical.

Melvin “El Gringo” Jerusalem has given away his home-field advantage and travelled to South Africa, where the Filipino will put his WBC mini-flyweight world belt on the line on Saturday night.

Territorial advantage is the statistical edge participants in various sports have when playing at their own stadium or venue compared with travelling to play away. It stems from factors like fan support, reduced travel, familiarity with local surroundings and potential referee bias towards the home team.

Jerusalem has given all that away. He enjoyed it in his first fight with Siyakholwa Kuse at Araneta Coliseum, Quezon City, Philippines, where Kuse failed to dethrone the champion. That fight was organised by Manny Pacquiao Boing Promotion of Filipino boxing icon, Manny “Pac Man” Pacquiao.

Ushered to war by best boxing tutor Manny Fernandes, Kuse lost via a unanimous points decision on October 29 2025.

Their second fight will be at Emperors Palace in Ekurhuleni and it will headline an international tournament of Golden Gloves (GG).

Asked why he’s prepared to risk it all, Jerusalem told Sowetan after their pre-fight medical at the imposing casino on Tuesday: “I trust myself; that is why I accepted an offer from Golden Gloves to fight here.”

Known for his resilience, speed and technique, Jerusalem is a key figure in the resurgence of Filipino boxing in the smaller divisions.

Rematches of this nature have produced controversial decisions.

Dingaan “The Rose of Soweto” Thobela won the WBA lightweight world title from Tony “Tiger” Lopez inside the ring at Arco Arena, Sacramento, California, on February 12 1993. But the challenger lost that bout outside the ring and the general feeling was that Lopez was given the gift he did not deserve purely because he fought at home.

Thobela’s trainer, Norman Hlabane, was advised to lodge a complaint with the WBA, and the fighters met again at Sun City on June 26 1993. About 4,000 people packed Sun City Superbowl, mostly locals, in a tournament that was dubbed “Judgment Day”. Thobela lost that fight inside the ring but won it outside the roped square.

Jerusalem said he was not perturbed by facing Kuse in South Africa. Asked if the money was too good to turn down, the 32-year-old former WBO world champion would not divulge the figures. “I am happy with the offer from Golden Gloves,” was all he was prepared to say.