WATCH | It’s a go for long-awaited fight between Silverman and Pypers

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The boxing match that the boxers and fans have been calling for is happening: Jarred “Mr Hollywood” Silverman vs Stephanus Pypers.

It will take place on July 25 at The Galleria Sandton, which is where Aquila Boxing Promotion (ABP) promoter Geraldine Lerena has staged all its tournaments since last year.

Matchmaker Abbey Mnisi said the ABP promoter — the wife of Kevin “Two Guns” Lerena — asked him to draft a contract because the two boxers had agreed to meet.

Silverman’s manager, Colleen McAusland, confirmed contracts had been signed. “Jarred signed yesterday [Monday],” she said, adding that fans have been calling for it. “There is beef between the two of them; this is a money fight for Jarred. We wanted 10 rounds but we got eight rounds.”

Only pride will be at stake. They have been at each other’s throats for quite some time and clearly there is no love lost between them.

Jarred Silverman has signed a contract with Aquila Boxing Promotion to fight against Stephanus Pypers. https://t.co/bzWLYDutjl pic.twitter.com/FmKhbHE23e — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) May 12, 2026

Silverman, who pulverised Khumbulani Mdletshe into submission in three rounds at Wild Coast Sun in Bizana on Saturday evening, said: “This is very personal for me. He’s been saying all sorts of bad things about me on social media — that I am a jailbird, a woman abuser.”

I am going to train the hardest ever because I intend to send that guy to the hospital; I am coming for everything — Jarred “Mr Hollywood” Silverman

Silverman spent about four years in jail after being convicted on a charge of discharging a firearm in public in 2014 at a music festival. He was jailed in 2018 and was released in 2022.

Silverman made his comeback in September when he stopped William Bankisi in five rounds, followed by a loss for the WBF International middleweight belt in Georgia.

After that loss to Nika Bigvava, Silverman and Vusi Ntombela beat each other with extreme severity. Ntombela gave up in the fifth round in December. Their action-packed fight, where neither boxer cared less about defence, was staged by Fighters Club Promotion (FCP) of promoter Terry Anne Hart, at Silver Lake Farm in Pretoria.

Silverman is trained by Vusi Mtolo in Edenvale. On the other hand, Pypers, who is popularly known as “SD” (Stephanus Daniel), is trained by Shannon Strydom.

Pypers once trained at the Wild Card Boxing Club, established in 1995 by Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach, in California. He is undefeated after four fights. One of his bouts was staged by ABP in Sandton, where Pypers blasted Thando Mali in one round.

Silverman, who will appear in that venue for the first time, said: “I am going to train the hardest ever because I intend to send that guy to the hospital; I am coming for everything.

When you look at his record, when you lose to guys with two-and-seven records, you have to use your mouth to get fights ... I accept your call-out; [it will be] a pleasure to rip your head off — Stephanus Pypers

“Look, everyone deserves to be respected; this man disrespected me on social media, and that has given me the urge to train the hardest. I am a family man and a father of two sons; you go and put that rubbish about me on social media — is it because he comes from a rich family?"

Pypers told Hayden Jones of SA Boxing Talk that he had no idea who Silverman was.

“The guy clearly has a problem with me. We got a little personal in the call-out, but I get [it] — when you look at his record, when you lose to guys with two-and-seven records, you have to use your mouth to get fights," he said.

“So you could have just asked nicely, I would have had him part of my highlight reel, no problem. I accept your call-out; [it will be] a pleasure to rip your head off.”

Said McAusland: “We have discussed Jarred’s next three fights and agreed to sign the fight for July on the Aquilla Boxing Promotions bill with Kevin Lerena.”

She also praised promoter Hart, who staged Silverman’s fight with Mdletshe.

The event also showcased another rising talent under McAusland’s management, with Ricardo Shaw producing a devastating first-round knockout victory over Libuyile Gawuza in just 52 seconds.

Sowetan