WATCH | Nontshinga begins journey towards third bite at IBF belt

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Sivenathi Nontshinga says the universe is opening up, his life is aligning, new opportunities are appearing, and obstacles are disappearing.

He was reacting to the news that his journey towards fighting for a world title is taking shape.

“I received the email and order for a world title eliminator, and the bout will be for the number one position against the man he (Nontshinga) defeated in 2023, during his first reign (as IBF world junior flyweight holder) – Regie Suganob from the Philippines,” said Nontshinga’s trainer Colin Nathan, whose No Doubt Management is responsible for the boxer’s career.

“Suganob’s side have accepted, and so have we.”

Nontshinga defeated Suganob on points at the International Convention Centre, East London, on July 2, 2023.

“I feel blessed and excited at the same time because I believe this offer came at the right time when my mind is at peace,“ said the former two-time IBF junior flyweight world champion.

Nontshinga last fought on November 15 when he viciously knocked out Sunday Kiwale in the second round at Booysens Boxing Gym.

That was Nontshinga’s comeback fight since losing the IBF belt in October 2024 to Masamichi Yabuki in Japan.

“It’s been a while,” said the 27-year-old fighter who is known as “The Special One”.

“I knew something was gonna come, although not knowing exactly when.

“I have always been in the gym (Nathan’s HotBox Gym), working hard like I was preparing for a fight.

“I am fit — physically, mentally and even spiritually. I want to get back in the ring, fight and be a world champion again.”

Nontshinga respects his dance partner, who has chalked up five straight wins, three via the short route, since his loss to Nontshinga.

“Suganob is a pressure cooker (someone who is aggressive) and a good fighter, but I am a boxer,” said Nontshinga, who has 11 knockouts in 14 wins against two defeats.

The date, venue and promoter will be determined once the camps of Nontshinga and Suganob meet each other during the negotiations.

In the event they don’t agree, the IBF will call for purse bids, which will determine the promoter of the fight, venue and date.