Boxer ‘Black Hammer’ Ncube dies after showing ‘signs of recovery’ after stroke

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Just when Ndodana “Black Hammer” Ncube was showing signs of a “remarkable recovery” after suffering a stroke, including being able to talk, he suddenly passed away.

That is how Boxing SA provincial manager Oupa Lubisi, explained the sad news about the death on Saturday of the Zimbabwean boxer.

Ncube died in hospital in Middelburg. He had been in a coma after a boxing match he won against Lunga “Pressure Cooker” Stemela at the Eastdene Community Hall on March 16.

The 29-year-old boxer was hospitalised the following day.

“It’s so sad,” said Lubisi who last saw the injured boxer on Monday when he visited him at Witbank Hospital.

“Just when we thought he was recovering — he passes away just like that.”

Lubisi went to the hospital with the boxer’s father who has been here since April 12.

”We were with him (Ndodana) on Monday and he told me he wished for pap and meat. We promised to do that for him

“We checked with doctors if we could do that but we were advised not to because they were still feeding him soft porridge.”

Lubisi said Ncube had been transferred to King Nyabela Hospital in Middelburg.

During the bout, the two fighters accidentally butted heads, forcing Stimela to his knee to take an eight-count.

Though both men boxed on to the final bell — with Ncube securing a victory on points — the Zimbabwean required immediate emergency medical intervention after the fight.

Paramedics stabilised Ncube at the venue before rushing him to King Nyabela Hospital.

That fight formed part of a bill organised by Jane Lubisi of Ilanga Boxing Promotions.

Jane is the wife of Lubisi’s older brother, retired boxer Abram Lubisi.

Sowetan