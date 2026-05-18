SA has raised its hand to host WBC Convention next year

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BSA CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka, left, board chairperson Ayanda Khumalo and WBC board member Peter Ngatane hosted WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman, extreme right, at Emperors Palace on Saturday evening. Photo: Veli Nhlapo

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Venerated boxing promoter Rodney Berman would neither confirm nor deny if South Africa could host the 64th World Boxing Council (WBC) Annual Convention next year.

This year’s convention is scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, in November.

However, due to regional security concerns, the WBC is still evaluating the venue and has discussed potentially moving or rescheduling the 2026 event.

Sport minister Gayton McKenzie has raised his hand for South Africa to be considered should things not work out for the United Arab Emirates.

Berman, who invited WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman to be his ringside guest for the WBC mini flyweight world title fight which Siyakholwa Kuse won from Filipino Melvin Jerusalem at Emperors Palace on Saturday evening, said: “I am not saying anything. I think it’s an honour to have Mauricio visit our country. Don’t you think so?”

Boxing SA CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka said: “It is true, as was mentioned both by minister and WBC president, that South Africa has expressed interest in hosting the next WBC Convention.

“We have used the opportunity of having the WBC president here to demonstrate our state-of-the-art facilities, our unparalleled love for the sport, and the overwhelming support we have from our social partners across the board.

“We have no doubt in our minds that the WBC president goes back fully convinced and persuaded that South Africa is capable of hosting an event of that magnitude.

“The minister is championing the process and at the correct time he will make a pronouncement about it.”

Sulaiman — who took over the reins when his father, José Sulaimán, passed away in 2014 — confirmed having talks with McKenzie about many things, including bringing the WBC Annual Convention here.

“We talked about the possibility of doing a Nelson Mandela Boxing Tournament to find stars for South Africa,” said Sulaiman.

“We also talked about bringing the World Boxing Council convention back in Johannesburg just as it happened when Nelson Mandela hosted it many years ago.”

When José visited South Africa in October 1998, he hosted and presided over the 36th Annual WBC Boxing Convention at the Carlton Hotel.

That gathering, which resulted from the influence of WBC board of governors member Peter Ngatane, was attended by more than 500 delegates from 134 countries.

It was meant to honour South Africa’s transition to democracy and celebrate the WBC’s historical role in the global fight to isolate the apartheid regime.

The convention was notably opened by Mandela.

Mauricio recently opened doors for three local boxers — Bheki “Doctor Sleep” Maitse, Ntethelelo “Baby G” Nkosi and Keaton Gomes — to participate in the WBC’s inaugural series in Saudi Arabia, where they lost in the semifinals.

They got massive international exposure and it is understood they earned good money, close to a million rand.

Berman’s Golden Gloves remains the biggest in Africa.

The businessman proved beyond any doubt to Sulaiman that South Africa has the capacity to host any international event.

Official records detailing the exact number of tables sold for the Golden Gloves tournament were not publicly disclosed.

However, the event was heavily promoted as a “Full House” or “Sold Out” status, a standard trend for major Golden Gloves fights held at the Centre Court.

The organisation inside was excellent, security was tight, ringside cordoned off, and only accredited individuals such as members of the fourth estate could access it.

Sulaiman’s visit signified a historic milestone, not only as it was his first official visit to the country.

But his visit was also noted for the profound cultural and sporting significance it represented for the relationship between the WBC and the Mighty Continent.

In a gesture of fraternity, McKenzie presented Sulaimán with a special commemorative belt.

This unique piece is not merely a sporting trophy, but an official recognition of his work in embodying the values of “ubuntu” (humanity toward others), unity, and prosperity through boxing.

Sowetan