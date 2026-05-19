Tiny Tyla Promnick makes history at 21 by winning SA mini-flyweight belt

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Thobela Nyanda and Tyla Promnick during their mini-flyweight fight at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni. Picture: Veli Nhlapo

Perhaps Boxing SA (BSA), like many boxing followers, was trapped in the profound state of intense excitement when Siyakholwa Kuse won the WBC mini-flyweight belt on Saturday night.

The regulator forgot to celebrate another milestone that was accomplished in that same weight division before Kuse’s victory against defending world Filipino champion Melvin Jerusalem at Emperors Palace.

Tyla Promnick became the youngest female boxer to win a national title. At 21 she dethroned 30-year-old defending champion Thobela “Mawaxa” Nyanda via a majority points decision after 10 rounds.

Tyla Promnick became South African mini-flyweight champion after defeating Thobela Nyanda at Emperors Palace at the weekend. (Veli Nhlapo)

Promnick, from Victory Park in Johannesburg, also retained her unblemished slate of six wins from six fights.

Nyanda from Mdantsane dropped to two defeats against five victories.

Female professional boxing was officially permitted in South Africa after the passing of the Boxing Act. The landmark legislation replaced previous laws that prohibited women from participating in the sport.

When Noni “She Bee Stingin” Tenge became the first African woman to win a major world title (the IBF female welterweight belt) in June 2011, the local female boxing scene had already produced national champions.

Gabisile “Simply the Best” Tshabalala is arguably the first to achieve that feat after defeating Bukiwe “Anaconda” Nonina for the vacant junior featherweight title in 2011. Trained by Elias Mpembe in Evaton, Tshabalala was 23 years old.

I was impressed with her performance as Tyla dictated the fight from round 1 in what was a competitive fight ... We were ecstatic to have been announced the winner and new SA champ. It is an honour to hold this prestigious belt. I believe Tyla is on the highway to world championship material — Alan Toweel Jnr, trainer

Born and bred in Johannesburg, Promnick is under the tutelage of successful trainer Alan Toweel Jnr. Toweel has produced many champions, including SA and regional titleholders. His most notable champions include:

Zolani Marali, who won the WBF junior welterweight title in 2012 against Ali Funeka;

WBF junior welterweight title in 2012 against Ali Funeka; Tshifhiwa “Atomic Spider” Munyai, who claimed the national lightweight title in March 2020; and

Rofhiwa “War Child” Maemu, who secured many regional belts, including the ABU featherweight title and the WBA Pan African titles.

Toweel said Tyla joined his gym five years ago at the age of 16.

“She joined as a client who had no knowledge of the fistic sport and her intention was to learn the art of boxing and improve her fitness,” said Toweel, who began training fighters in 1996.

“As the months went by, we decided to let her participate in a few White Collar events and amateur fights outside Gauteng. Then we agreed she should try the professional ranks, which Tyla was keen to do.

“I noticed her willingness to learn and her constant commitment to training and developing herself as a boxer was intense and growing.”

Tyla Promnick walks to the ring for her mini-flyweight fight at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni. (Veli Nhlapo)

Promnick won her pro debut via a second-round technical knockout on December 4 2024 in a Golden Gloves’ tournament at the Palace of Dreams, where Kuse became the fourth local boxer to win the prestigious WBC belt.

Nicknamed “Duracell”, a globally recognised manufacturer of alkaline batteries, Promnick never took a step back throughout her 10 rounds with Nyanda.

Judges Jaap van Niewenhuizen and Tony Nyangiwe scored the fight 96-94, while Thando Xamlashe scored it 95-95 for Promnick to win by a majority decision.

“I was impressed with her performance as Tyla dictated the fight from round one in what was a competitive fight,” said Toweel.

“I was surprised to hear one judge called it a draw. However, we were ecstatic to have been announced the winner and new SA champ. It is an honour to hold this prestigious belt. I believe Tyla is on the highway to world championship material.

“We want to tread this path very carefully as she progresses steadily in her career. Tyla is constantly in the gym, willing to learn her trade. Her perseverance, dedication and constant willingness to improve herself in and out of the ring is embedded in her, which will make her a top female athlete in South Africa.”