WBC honours veteran boxing administrator Dr Ngatane

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Veteran boxing administrator Dr Peter Ngatane has been celebrated for his long-standing leadership in South African boxing by the World Boxing Council (WBC).

During the 36th annual WBC boxing convention held in Joburg in 1998, Ngatane was highly influential in bringing the global event to the country to honour South Africa’s transition to democracy.

Ngatane, who previously served as the chairperson of Boxing South Africa (BSA), plays a prominent role on the WBC board of governors, serving on its medical and ratings committees, and also holds the position of vice-president of the African Boxing Union.

He continues to work alongside the WBC leadership, joining sport minister Gayton McKenzie and WBC president Mauricio Sulaimán at major WBC championship events and development drives hosted in the country.

Former BSA board chairman Mthobi “Choirmaster” Tyamzashe said Ngatane’s involvement in professional boxing administration dates back to the days of the anti-apartheid SA National Boxing Coordinating Council (SANBCC).

When Tyamzashe’s term as BSA board chairman expired, Ngatane was appointed to continue his good work and that of its late CEO Thabo “Marvellous” Moseki.

“Peter was part of the unification process between SANBCC and the SA Boxing Board of Control,” Tyamzashe said. “He has outlasted all his colleagues that served with him in professional boxing, and he was among the founder members of the new Boxing SA.

“⁠He remains a true and loyal servant of South African boxing, and his long service in boxing as both an official and doctor puts him in a class of his own and makes him a great source of information because of his experience and knowledge.

“⁠He is a very modest and passionate sports ambassador whose real contribution will be felt long after he is gone."

Sharing Tyamzashe’s sentiments, Dr M’Zwakhe Qobose, who served as an executive member of the Gauteng Boxing Board of Control, where Ngatane was chairman, said: “Peter deserves to be honoured for everything he has done for SA boxing. Mr Boxing himself, he never gave up doing good for boxers.”

BSA CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka said: “The story of SA boxing can never be told in its completion without the mention of the name Peter Malefetsane Ngatane. He has been synonymous with all major development sectors of our boxing, pre- and post-democracy.

“Long before democracy, he was already criss-crossing the world lobbying for what would ultimately become a free sport in a free society.

“He has been directly involved in the design of the current legislative and regulatory instruments that govern the sport of boxing today and is most definitely the father of South African boxing medical practice.”