Mbenge ditches Smith to join Ramogoadi but...

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Thulani Mbenge and trainer Sean Smith celebrate the win over Leandro Fonseca in Durban at the weekend.

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The successful 15-year partnership between boxing trainer and manager Sean Smith and Thulani “Evolution” Mbenge has ended, a close source has told the Sowetan.

Mbenge, 34, from Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape, has teamed up with Harry Ramogoadi of the VIP Boxing Gym in Edenvale, Gauteng.

When approached for comment, Smith sounded stunned at first when asked to confirm the breakup but later wished Mbenge well with his career.

Attempts to get hold of Mbenge were unsuccessful.

Their last assignment together was on December 12 when Mbenge lost the IBO welterweight world title via a third-round stoppage to Vadim Musaev in Dubai. That was his third loss against 22 wins (16 by KO).

Smith, son of the late three-time light heavyweight champ Kosie Smith, said their contract is valid until June 2027, which means that every time Mbenge fights, Smith will be entitled to the managers’ percentage stipulated by Boxing SA.

I’m just there as a big brother, somebody he probably needed to talk to Harry Ramogoadi, boxing trainer

He said their union had been good. “There is no beef; the respect was mutual. Things change, people change,” he said.

“I have always provided for my boxers. If someone wakes up the next day feeling aggrieved, what can you do? Maybe he needs a fresh start.”

Ramogoadi is a former professional boxer who guided Sharadene “Shinzo” Fortuin to victory for the bantamweight title against Melissa “Honey Bee” Miller and her defence against the same foe.

“I’m just helping him, but I am not doing it professionally right now, since his contract with Sean Smith is still valid. I’m just there as a big brother, somebody he probably needed to talk to. I think I’m somebody that he could [relate] to.”

Mbenge won a bronze medal at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games in Scotland as an amateur before joining Smith.

Under Smith’s management, he won the SA welterweight title (twice), WBC international, IBO world (twice), ABU and WBA Pan African belts. He also won the 2018 BSA boxer of the year award for his consistent performance.

Sowetan