Broos to help select Bafana superfan

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Hugo Broos, head coach of Bafana Bafana during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Bafana Bafana Send-Off at Standard Bank Headquarters in Rosebank, Johannesburg on 27 May 2026.

As Bafana Bafana prepare to travel to the World Cup for the first time in 16 years, coach Hugo Broos has been tasked by one of their backers, Castle Lager, with identifying Mzansi’s ultimate superfan.

The beer brand launched its World Cup campaign last week, titled; The Fans that Stood the Test of Time. The first chapter of the campaign sees Castle Lager partnering with Broos to search for the superfan.

According to Castle, the search was sparked by Broos’s LinkedIn post, and fans are invited to follow the beer on their social media platform of choice and submit a 30-second video explaining why they deserve to be named SA’s biggest superfan and tag @CastleLagerSA.

Entries close at midnight on Monday, after which six successful candidates will be shortlisted for the final round of the competition.

“The chosen superfan will play a key role in rallying national support by attending fan viewing events, Castle Lager led watch parties, engaging with fans and embodying the passion and spirit of South Africa football culture,” the brand said in a statement.

“This is a massive moment for football and we are going into it, not only as sponsors of our national male football team, but as the official sponsors of the Fifa World Cup as well. It was therefore befitting that we mark this year with a gesture that bears significance”, said Castle Lager brand director, Thomas Lawrence.

Bafana face Mexico in their opening group fixture on June 11 (9pm SA time), in what will be the tournament opener.

Sowetan Reporter