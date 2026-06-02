Sanabo president distances himself from IBA appointment

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President of the SA National Amateur Boxing Organization Siyabulela Mkhwalo says the inaugural Mandela Boxing Cupn will take place in Durban next month.

SA National Amateur Boxing Organisation (Sanabo) president, Siyabulela Mkwalo, knows nothing about his appointment as an International Boxing Association (IBA) Observer for a four-year term.

He said it had come to his attention that certain media reports have published information alleging that he has been appointed as an IBA Observer.

“I am concerned the publication of unverified information may create confusion within the boxing community, stakeholders, and the public,” he said.

“I wish to place on record that I have not received any official communication, appointment letter, notification, or correspondence from the International Boxing Association confirming such an appointment. As things stand, I am not aware of, nor have I accepted, any appointment as an IBA Observer.

“As president of Sanabo, I remain committed to serving the interests of South African boxing with integrity, transparency, and accountability.”

Mkwalo insisted that he has not received any official communication, appointment letter, notification, or correspondence from the IBA.

He would not comment on whether he will accept the appointment should the IBA communicate better.

“Accordingly, I distance myself from the publication and any assertions suggesting that I have formally assumed or accepted such a position,” said Mkwalo.

The IBA, previously known as the Association Internationale de Boxe Amateur, is a sports organisation that governs and sanctions amateur and professional boxing matches and awards world and subordinate championships.

It announced that Mkwalo, South Sudan federation president Tereza Athian, Gabon federation secretary-general Paul llengou, Namibia’s Benjamin Rebbang and the pioneer of women’s boxing in Botswana Irene Ntelemo − who at one time was in IBA Women’s Committee and secretary-general of the Botswana federation − were appointed by IBA president Umar Kremlev.

A letter to the appointed observers dated May 26 2026, from the Kremlev, reads in part: “On 22 May 2026, you have been appointed as an IBA Observer for a 4 (four) year term, pursuant to article 2.4 of the IBA Observer Guidelines.

“As outlined comprehensively in the IBA Observer Guidelines, your role encompasses the following responsibilities:

“Ensuring that the elections conducted by a National Federation adhere strictly to its National Constitution, uphold generally accepted democratic principles, and are based on good governance practices, while also guaranteeing that no undue influence from any third parties affects the electoral process.”