Fight-starved Medi ditches Nathan to get ring action

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Jason Medi is like a hungry lion that will eat almost anything, including fallen fruit and carrion, when prey is scarce.

Medi, who goes by the moniker “El Rey” (the King), recently parted ways with Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan’s No Doubt Management.

They had been together for only a year, and the boxer who is highly rated by BoxRec.com in the light heavyweight division at No 2 behind WBO Africa champ Asemahle “Predator” Wellem had only two six-bout fights under Nathan’s management.

The talented 25-year-old fighter, who is mentally and physically fit, now seeks a manager or promoter dedicated to his promising boxing career.

When boxers experience long layoffs or struggle to secure bouts, they often battle frustration, self-doubt, financial anxiety, and the psychological toll of interrupted training.

The waiting period is often described as the hardest part of the sport, characterised by intense highs and lows.

Medi desperately wants to get inside the roped square, and his target is SA light heavyweight champion Bryan “BBK” Thysse.

He’s had fruitful discussions with manager Brian Mitchell, whose fighters are looked after by Golden Gloves Promotions. “There is no contract in place, but he has promised to assist in getting me fights,” said Medi, who campaigns in the super middleweight division.

Medi also has an axe to grind with Wellem because the East Londoner defeated him in his professional debut match in July 2022.

“Seeing that I am rated at No 2 by BoxRec.com in the light heavyweights, I am willing to take on any boxer in those two weight divisions,” he said.

I just want to get inside the ring and fight — Jason ‘El Rey’ Medi, SA boxer

“I just want to get inside the ring and fight. Who I fight, where I fight — I don’t care.

“You know, talk is cheap. Some boxers have been saying lots of things on social media — how good they are and that they will beat me, but no one is willing to sign on the dotted line.”

Medi described his previous relationship with Nathan as good.

“I asked him the plan for this year, but he did not have any [fights for me], so I told him about my plan, and he sent me a nice goodbye message,” said Medi.

Speaking to his friend Hayden Jones of SA Boxing Talk, Nathan said: “If the kid [Medi] wants to go, let them go. As long as you conduct yourself in a respectful manner.I don’t want to burn bridges. I want people to be successful; we might need each other again.”