WATCH | Women boxers get in the ring to tackle the big issues affecting their lives

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Nokuthula Tanda is happy to have provided a platform for women boxers and women in general to release their anger — and to encourage them to use boxing to fight through their pain.

Tanda, the Mrs Curve SA 1st princess for 2026, hosted the EmpowerHER Experience Event last weekend.

She described it as a powerful community initiative aimed at raising awareness about gender-based violence, promoting gender equality, and empowering women through confidence-building activities and meaningful conversations.

Tanda said she chose boxing as the vehicle to discuss these issues because she believes the sport is a good way to help women deal with anger-related issues.

“When you go to a psychologist for anger management, you will be advised to release that anger by hitting a punching bag, which is what prepares boxers for competitive matches,” she said.

“I have those anger issues myself and have come to appreciate that boxing teaches a lot, and discipline in particular.

“When a boxer steps inside the ring for a competitive fight, that means they are healthy because they have passed medical tests and are fit physically and mentally.”

Tanda, who is based in Pretoria but hails from Mdantsane, KuGompo City, brought women fighters and other interested participants under one roof at trainer Sean Smith’s gym in Sunninghill.

Smith’s charge, IBO All-Africa featherweight champ Lindokuhle Khuzwayo from KwaMaphumulo in KwaZulu-Natal, conducted a training class.

Tanda said that the training session was meant to get the women relaxed before getting involved in serious discussions.

Boxers like SA mini flyweight champ Tyla “Duracell” Promnick, IBO world junior lightweight titlist Bernice “The Badger” Ferreira, and WBO Africa junior flyweight holder Asanda “The Golden Girl” Simelane shared their personal journeys.

“They spoke about overcoming adversity and encouraged attendees to use sport as a vehicle for self-belief, discipline, and empowerment,” said Tanda.

“The programme also featured motivational speakers who shared practical advice and inspiring stories around financial wellness, career opportunities, confidence-building, and creating safer communities for women and girls.

“The boxers were able to use their voices to raise issues like gender equality in boxing and how they need to be celebrated like their male counterparts,” said Tanda.

Promoter Terry-Anne Hart, who is credited for Ferreira’s success, attended the session, but Boxing SA’s Women in Boxing committee members did not show up, although they were invited.

“Female boxers must be loud so that even the president, Cyril Ramaphosa, gives attention to their plea for equality,” Tanda said in her parting shot.

Sowetan