Nathan describes Matikinca as best prospect in SA right now

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Tiisetso Matikinca is arguably the best prospect in South African boxing, says trainer Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan, whose HotBox Gym has welcomed the promising fighter.

“Skilled, beautiful technique, hard work ethic with excellent punch placement. He is a marvel to watch. I think with the right guidance and development he can go all the way and win multiple world titles.”

Matikinca, from Mdantsane, has joined Nathan, whose No Doubt management will guide the boxer’s career. He remains undefeated after 10 fights.

So he (Colin Nathan) sells the story to these boys that he’s going to make them world champions — Sean Smith, Matikinca's former trainer

Matikinca had been with Sean Smith since he turned professional in 2023.

Interestingly, this happened a week after Nathan’s stable parted ways with Jason Medi after just a year together.

Medi has teamed up with trainer Vusi Mtolo, who utilises the Brian Mitchell academy in Edenvale, where Mtolo trains Beavan “The One” Sibanda, Ellen “Tigress” Simwaka, Adidya “Lioness” Mimu and Monica “The Savage” Mkandla.

When contacted about the news, Smith said he thought Nathan saw Matikinca when they sparred in his gym.

“Obviously, Matikinca and Colin’s boy, Phumelela Cafu, are all big friends and big mates,” he said.

“So he sells the story to these boys that he’s going to make them world champions, but I mean you can’t rush the process.”

Smith said he got Matikinca a fight for the IBO world title.

“Kevin was going to put it on,” said Smith about Lerena, whose wife Geraldine Lerena promotes boxing matches under the Aquila Boxing Promotion label.

“Rodney Berman was to put him on a two-fight deal... guys are impatient or they getting told the big story.”

Smith made an example of Cafu, who is alleged to have earned $500,000 to put his WBO world junior bantamweight belt on the line against WBC and The Ring champ Jesse Rodriguez in a unification bout.

Cafu lost by a stoppage in the 10th round in the US on July 19 last year. “That’s the jackpot and lottery which happens now and then, but I don’t sell that dream,” said Smith.

“The reality of boxing is that things take time, and he (Matikinca) was moving very fast, on track.”

Smith’s two year contract with Matikinca is still in place. “The kid should be happy ... he was looked after, sponsored indoors ... flown up and down ... working in the gym, earning a living, so it is what it is.”

Sowetan