What does ‘magic’ No 11 hold for Bafana Bafana when they play against Mexico?

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Bafana Bafana players, from left, Siphiwe Tshabalala, Reneilwe Letsholonyane and Lehlohonolo Majoro will be hoping the class of 2026 can produce magic in their opening World Cup match against Mexico on Thursday.

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Will No 11 be a super number for Bafana Bafana against Mexico?

That number brings bittersweet memories to South Africans, especially religious football followers.

The number 11 is key to football, whose teams are made up of 11 players.

In numerology, 11 holds a spiritual association with leadership, inspiration and vision.

This is the kind of inspiration and leadership Bafana will seek on Thursday, June 11. They will be carrying the honour of opening the 2026 World Cup — against co-host Mexico.

The sweet memory is that Bafana Bafana have scored a total of 11 goals in their three appearances at FIFA World Cup tournaments.

This includes goals scored in 1998 in France, in 2002 in Japan-Korea, and 2010 in SA.

The opening match of the 2010 FIFA World Cup between Bafana Bafana and Mexico at FNB Stadium took place on June 11.

Sixteen years later, the two countries will meet in the opening game at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Usually, when a clock ticks 11 minutes past 11, the moment is viewed as a time to manifest or attract good.

When that time comes today, South Africans should use it to manifest Bafana Bafana’s victory against the national host.

Some people, including respected traditional healer Thulani Nkwanyana — aka Professor 3 Seconds — say the script has already been written, and that Bafana Bafana will do to Mexico what Mexico did to Bafana Bafana in SA in 2010.

A superstition is a belief or practice that isn’t entirely based on facts or reality, like carrying a rabbit’s foot because you think it brings you good fortune, or believing that Friday the 13th is a day of bad luck.

Superstitions are matters that should not be taken literally. But we don’t want to forgo them either, as it would mean losing a big part of our cultural heritage.

But there are conditions. We do not blame a child for believing that the mouse collects its tooth from a shoe, but we would consider it ridiculous for an adult to do so.

We do not blame adults for playing the lottery and believing that they will win.

But we will think them silly if they refuse to walk in the veld for fear of a storm and being struck dead by lightning — even though the chances of being struck by lightning may be greater than those of winning the lottery.

For some believers, a slack student praying to pass his or her examination turns faith into superstition, but one who prays to be healed of an aggressive cancer is not superstitious.

It is a matter of selective rationality.

Sowetan