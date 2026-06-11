Malajika to fight for WBC world title in Japan

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POSSIBLE PULL QUOTE = “We are excited...it’s been a long time coming.” — Brian Mitchell, manager

“Exciting times are on the horizon for SA.”

That is how Nivi Grogor reacted when asked about her Golden Gloves Promotions company’s plan to stage the vacant WBC junior bantamweight world title fight between Tomoya Tsuboi of Japan and Ricardo “Magic Man” Malajika.

The two boxers − who are rated No 1 and 2 respectively − have been given the green light to fight for the title that was vacated this week by the American Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez.

Malajika − the reigning IBO champion, is promoted by Grogor’s company, which staged the WBC mini flyweight championship at Emperors Palace on May 16.

That is where Malajika’s gym mate at the Brian Mitchell Academy in Edenvale − Siyakholwa “One Way” Kuse − ended the reign of defending champ, the Filipino Melvin “El Gringo” Jerusalem, on points.

Kuse and Malajika are trained by Manny Fernandes, with Brian Mitchell managing their careers.

The fight between Kuse and Jerusalem was the first event of that magnitude to be staged by Golden Gloves since Grogor became the majority shareholder.

“These are exciting times for SA and local boxing in particular,” said Grogor. “When I went to the WBC convention last year, I said I was looking to have a long and lasting relationship with the WBC.

“The fight between Ricardo and Tsuboi is definitely happening in Japan in September, but the date and venue are yet to be confirmed.”

Mitchell, CEO of Golden Gloves, gave credit to the IBO for giving Malajika the break. “He’s been a proud IBO world champ,” said the former WBA and IBF junior lightweight titlist.

Mitchell’s success in defending the WBA belt 12 times outside of SA earned him induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in New York in 2009.

“We are excited...it’s been a long time coming,” said Mitchell. “[Malajika’s] been with me for seven years, and I am really excited.”

Mitchell, whose first world boxing champ was Namibian Harry “The Terminator” Simon, who won the WBO junior middleweight belt in 1998, said Malajika has a winning mentality.

“Even when he beat Jackson ‘M3′ Chauke for the IBO flyweight belt by a knockout in the second round in March last year, I never thought he would make the flyweight limit," he said.

“He assured me that he would not just make the weight limit but he would beat Chauke, and he did it. Imagine [him] going overseas and coming back with the WBC belt.”

That would be history-making because a local gym or manager has never produced two WBC world champions in the same year.

Sowetan