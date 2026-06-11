Matikinca wants out of his contract with Smith

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The once pleasant marriage between trainer Sean Smith and boxer Tiisetso Matikinca is strained to a point where Boxing SA had to intervene.

Matikinca has teamed up with Colin Nathan, and the host prospect from Mdantsane wrote to Boxing SA seeking assistance because he wanted to terminate his contract with Smith.

The regulator called them for a meeting and gave them the opportunity to tell their sides of the story.

In the end, the regulator made it clear to the boxer that their two-year contract is still in place and must be respected.

This then means that Smith will be entitled to the agreed percentage from Matikinca’s purse money every time the boxer fights.

That will happen for the duration of their contract.

Smith and Matikinca signed vows in 2023.

The contract demands that Smith give Matikinca a minimum of three fights per year.

Matikinca fought three times in 2023, 2024 and 2025 and remained undefeated after nine fights.

He was in action in April and won his bout against Sabelo Cebekhulu.

Said Smith: “I think the response from Boxing SA was positive, that it is looking after all licensees.

“BSA listened to both sides of the story and issued the statement. He [Matikinca] does not have any ground to repudiate the contract. I am not going to back down here.”

Asked for a comment, Matikinca said: “It [the matter] has not been well resolved; they [BSA] gave us until next week to work on it and see how it can be resolved.

“The meeting went well. I just want out as soon as possible.”

Boxing SA COO Mandla Ntlanganiso said that Boxing SA’s role is to protect every single licensee.

“There is no licensee bigger or smaller than the other,” he said.

“But Smith’s two-year contract with Matikinca is still active.”

Boxing SA said it has noted concerns over a persistent pattern of non-compliance with binding contractual arrangements and legal obligations, otherwise known as articles of agreement, among certain licensed practitioners.

“All licensees, including boxers, managers, promoters, trainers, matchmakers, and officials, are reminded that articles of agreement are legally binding contracts, and it is mandatory for each licensee to thoroughly study, fully comprehend, and honour all terms and obligations contained in those agreements,“ the regulator said in a statement.

“BSA remains committed to protecting the rights of all licensees and ensuring that agreements entered into in good faith are upheld.

“Professional boxing relies on trust, accountability, and respect for contractual commitments.

“Licensees are further encouraged to familiarise themselves with the provisions of the SA Boxing Act [No. 11 of 2001], particularly those relating to the protection of boxing stakeholders and the resolution of disputes.”

The SA Boxing Act provides clear mechanisms for disputes to be referred to Boxing SA and, where necessary, to arbitration.

“BSA will not condone any deliberate disregard for contractual obligations or statutory requirements,” the statement reads further.

“Where breaches occur, the organisation will take appropriate regulatory action, which may include the suspension or revocation of licences, as well as referral of matters to relevant authorities where warranted.

“All stakeholders are encouraged to seek legal guidance where necessary and to ensure that their professional and commercial relationships are governed by lawful, written, and properly registered agreements.”