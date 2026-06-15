Knapp has found the missing part in trainer Durandt - Luis

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Roarke Knapp labours against Alexandr Zhuravskiy in Kempton Park on Friday night.

Roarke “Razor” Knapp should generate buzz and heighten fan expectations after joining new trainer Damien Durandt by teasing new technical adjustments, promising a revitalised fighting style, and projecting renewed confidence.

This is what Knapp’s manager, Marco Luis, expects from his charge, who will make his debut under Durandt on September 11 in Golden Gloves tournament at Emperors Palace.

Luis says Knapp has been operating at 60% of what he is capable of and this is confirmed by his mediocre achievements – only winning both the IBO World youth and ABU junior middleweight belts.

Luis said Durandt is the appropriate trainer to bring the sharpness out of Knapp.

Knapp joins Durandt three months after losing to Durandt’s other charge, Brandon “Fast Guns” Thysse, in their trilogy at Emperors Palace.

Luis described Durandt as a disciplinarian that Knapp needs right now.

“Roarke is a talented fighter but he’s never given 100% of what he is capable of,” said Luis.

“I believe Damien will get that full percentage out of Roarke.

“They are both young, ambitious and they are a perfect match.”

Durandt is 36 years old, nine years older than his new find.

Luis expects Knapp to revolutionise the middleweight division where Phikelelani Khumalo is the SA and ABU champion.

Luis said his other charge, Beaven “The One” Sibanda, will make a comeback on September 19.

Sibanda has not fought since winning the IBF International mini flyweight belt in July last year.

He sustained an achilles injury while preparing for the defence of his belt against Joey Canoy, which was scheduled for October 4 at Emperors Palace.

“Beaven is still trained by Vusi Mtolo together with my other fighter Monica Mkandla at the gym of Brian Mitchell,” said Luis who announced that his working relationship with Mitchell has ended.

“To new and fresh beginnings; I have moved on with my fighters ... no animosity.”

Luis speaks highly of Mkandla who is undefeated after nine fights. Fondly known as “Savage”, she will be in action against Simamkele “Sim the Champ” Tutsheni on July 11.

“I believe Monica will win a world title,” he said.

Sowetan