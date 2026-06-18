Cheptegei, other top runners on their marks for Durban 10K race

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A world-class men’s field, which will include Ugandan distance running superstar Joshua Cheptegei, is expected to light up the Absa Run Your City Durban 10K on July 12.

Chasing the multiple Olympic and World Champion − and current world record holder over both 5 000m and 10 000m − Cheptegei is a formidable line-up of international and local talent.

The Kenyan duo of Felix Masai (10km PB 27:24) and Gilbert Kiprotich (10km PB 27:43) lead the East African challenge, while Lesotho’s national record holder Kamohelo Mofolo (10km PB 27:47) is guaranteed to ensure relentless pressure from the outset.

SA’s national standout, Kabelo Mulaudzi (10km PB: 27:41), will further strengthen the world-class field set to deliver a thrilling showdown on Durban’s fast and scenic course, while several other SA contenders are expected to make their mark.

Adding more talent to the men’s elite field, Cheptegei will be joined by his Ugandan training partner, Emanuel Kibet (10km PB 27:37), who will be sure to set the early pace.

Masai said racing against Cheptegei was a huge honour. “He is one of the greatest distance runners of all time, and competing alongside him raises the level of the entire field. My race target is to give my best. I like competing in SA,” said Masai, who won the Totalsports Two Oceans half marathon in April.

Kiprotich acknowledges both the magnitude of the occasion and the historic possibility that lies ahead. “I’m feeling well after the Lisbon half marathon. I took some time to recover before shifting my focus to preparing for racing in SA,” he said.

“Looking back to the half marathon, where I recorded a 10km split of 27:01, and considering how the second half of the race unfolded, I believe I’m capable of running comfortably under 27:00 in Durban. We’re hoping for favourable weather conditions and strong pacing on race day.

“I feel inspired by the opportunity to race against Cheptegei. He’s a world-class athlete, and competing alongside him will provide valuable experience and contribute significantly to my development as a professional athlete.”

Mofolo, who set Lesotho’s national 10km record at the 2025 Absa Durban 10K, is delighted to be part of a world-class lineup. “The Durban 10K is a flat, fast course with few turns, and if the conditions are right it allows for very quick times,” he said.

“Every race here feels like it has the potential to be something special, and I’m honoured to be part of such an impressive line-up. My goal is to run a strong, competitive race and stay connected to the field throughout.” - Sowetan Reporter