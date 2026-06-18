It’s now or never for Makhense to win SA title, warns promoter Hlatshwayo

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Jabulani Makhense pummels Gift Bholo in their welterweight fight which Makhense won by a TKO in round seven to capture the Gauteng provincial title at Emperors Palace on Sunday.

Story audio is generated using AI

Jabulani Makhense has everything going for him when he welcomes SA welterweight champion Phaphama Rhonorhono at Malamulele Boxing Hall in Limpopo on July 24.

The challenger has home ground, reach and height advantage. He’s more experienced than the 22-year-old champion from Mthatha, who has had only five professional fights so far.

Makhense, a former IBF Africa junior-welterweight and welterweight champion, has decent power, which has left eight of his 16 victims counting the stars.

Trained by former SA, WBU and IBO cruiserweight world champion Sebastiaan Rothmann in Pretoria, Makhense has been stopped once in three losses.

Rhonorhono from Ngangelizwe, who hits like a mule, has won all his five fights by knockouts.

He is trained by Madoda “One More Time” Dyonase. Rhonorhono won the national bet via a second-round knockout of Wassim Chellan in October.

Promoter Isaac Hlatshwayo, whose Angel Promotion will stage the fight, warned: “If Makhense can’t defeat a rookie of fights, then he won’t ever be a champion.”

Actually, the dual national championship tournament, the first of its kind to happen in Limpopo, is dubbed “Now or Never”.

The other title fight is between the reigning national lightweight king, Khaya Busakwe from Soweto, and Talent Baloyi, Makhense’s homeboy and gym mate.

The only national boxing champ from Soweto right now, Busakwe is trained by Norman Hlabane. The champion will bid for the fourth successful defence.

Hlatshwayo said: “These two titles belong here in Limpopo. Joseph Makaringe defended the welterweight title 11 times before vacating it... it was later won by Lucky Lewele.

“I was the first one to win the lightweight title, then Godfrey Nzimande, Amon Baloyi and Spider Munyai.

“I have provided opportunities for my homeboy to win them at home.

“By all accounts, everything favours them, especially Makhense, who will be up against an experienced opponent. Khaya is tough, but Talent should be smarter than him.”

The former IBF and IBO welterweight champion, who will stage his second tournament at home, said tickets sell for R200.

Sowetan