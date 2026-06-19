Mchunu encourages youngsters to take pride in SA belt

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Thabiso Mchunu celebrates during the Hurtin' for Certain boxing event at Emperors Palace on June 10, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

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It’s been eight years, to be precise, since Thabiso “The Rock” Mchunu won the SA cruiserweight boxing belt, but he never got to reap the fruits of being a national hero.

Mchunu has finally vacated that belt without being able to defend it five times to claim its ownership.

That is what he wanted to do when he first won it in his fourth fight under trainer and father Alex Mchunu in 2008.

“I was so excited winning it for the first time when I was still new in boxing,” said the super-talented left-hander who was one defence short from recording the required number of defences which would have earned him the outright ownership.

Mchunu, from KwaXimba in Cato Ridge near Pietermaritzburg in KZN defended it successfully against Sean Santana, Soon Botes, Ruben Groenewald and Daniel Bruwer.

He lost it in boardrooms due to inactivity before regaining it in 2017.

Somehow it became vacant without his knowledge, and he won it back in 2018 and added the ABU belt after defeating Thomas Oosthuizen.

Mchunu never got to defend both belts until he captured the WBC silver belt before losing in the WBC world title fight against Ilunga Makabu in 2022.

Mchunu has not had challengers in the local cruiserweight division, which has two contenders – Jason Phaal and Meegan King.

“Sean said he will inform BSA about our decision to vacate it,” said Mchunu, who, however, encourages young boxers to take pride in winning the SA title.

“It feels good to be known as your country’s champ.

“That gives you pride, and you feel good about yourself because of the respect you get from other boxers at home and even outside the country when you fight there.”

The former North American Boxing Federation champ has a fight lined up for September 3 in Canada against Lenar Perez, a talented Cuban who remains undefeated after 14 fights with 14 knockouts.

Sowetan