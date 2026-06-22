Golden Gloves at 49, a dynasty built for the next 50 years

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Despite having been around since 1977, Golden Gloves is moving seamlessly into its 50th-year anniversary.

It was founded by Rodney Berman. Now with Nivi Grogor firmly at the helm, alongside Berman, the company shows absolutely no signs of slowing down.

The promotions company has not only shaped the very fabric of South African boxing but has stood as the undisputed powerhouse of the sport across the African continent.

It is going from strength to strength, robustly prepared to lead the sport for another half-century with an assembly of ring talent that solidifies its position both within Africa and far beyond its borders.

For Berman, reaching this milestone is not a moment to look backward, but rather a launchpad for a bold new era.

“When we started in ’77, the goal was to put South African boxing on the global map,” he said.

“Forty-nine years later, we’ve consistently rewritten the geography of the sport from Africa.

“Now, with Nivi driving our vision forward, the energy in the office and at events is higher than it’s ever been.

“We are putting structures in place to dominate the promotional landscape for another 50 years.

“The stable we have assembled right now is proof that the pipeline of world-class African talent is infinite.”

Grogor echoes this relentless drive, emphasising that the promotion’s legacy is preserved by constantly innovating and pushing continental boundaries.

“Taking the wheel of an institution like Golden Gloves is an immense responsibility, but our trajectory is clear,” she said.

“We are expanding our footprint, securing massive international alignments, and ensuring our fighters get the global platforms they deserve.

“This 49th year is about solidifying our stature as Africa’s premier promoter. Look at the talent we are putting out: we are built to last, and our schedule proves we are operational at the highest elite level.”

The depth of the current roster is what makes this future so imposing, characterised by a blend of heavy artillery, tactical maestros, and rising prospects.

In the heavyweight division, Jose Kadima has arguably become one of the most feared fighters to emerge out of Africa in recent years, combining a devastating punch with a menacing ring presence.

Backing up this heavy artillery is an exciting youth movement, led by the up-and-coming heavyweight Juan Alberts and the highly promising Ethan Peters, both representing the future vanguard of the promotion.

Concurrently, the hunt for global championship gold is moving at an accelerated pace.

Reigning IBO junior bantamweight champion Ricardo “Magic Man” Malajika is firmly set on an elite path that will eventually see him challenge for the prestigious WBC world title.

His younger brother, Charlton “Baby Pain”, is likewise locked into a high-stakes showdown in July against the undefeated David Mwale.

Fighting for the WBC International bantamweight title, the equation for Charlton is simple: the winner is virtually guaranteed to catapult into a top 15 ranking in the WBC world ratings.

Golden Gloves’ impact is felt just as acutely at the apex of the lighter divisions, where their tactical brilliance regularly yields gold.

Siyakholwa “One Way” Kuse now proudly wears the world WBC strawweight strap around his waist, opening up immense global possibilities.

While domestic obligations remain, the ultimate prize on the horizon is a mouth-watering blockbuster unification mega-bout against Puerto Rico’s brilliant, unified champion, Oscar Collazo.

Running alongside Kuse in the same weight class is the incredibly talented Beaven “The One” Sibanda, who possesses all the elite skill necessary to carve out his own permanent mark in the strawweight division.

This promotional dominance extends seamlessly into the women’s game, where Golden Gloves proudly boasts arguably the two best female fighters in South Africa.

Monica “Savage” Mkandla brings a masterclass of technique and marketability to the ring, while Simamkele “Sim the Champ” Tutsheni anchors the stable with her grit and championship pedigree.

Not forgetting the claims of Emperors Palace favourite Tyla “Duracell” Promnick, a young fighter on the rise.

Together, they ensure the promotions company remains progressive, inclusive, and dominant across every single metric of modern boxing.

As the 50-year milestone beckons, the blueprint is flawlessly set.

Under the dual leadership of Grogor and Berman, Golden Gloves enters its next chapter heavier, faster, and more ambitious than ever before.

Sowetan