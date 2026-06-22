Starting line-up for Bafana against South Korea will be key - Lechaba

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Former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns midfield workhorse Jan 'Malombo' Lechaba says today's players lack passion for the game

Football legend Jan “Malombo” Lechaba says the starting line-up against South Korea on Thursday morning will determine the proceedings and, ultimately, the direction Bafana Bafana take in the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

Lechaba described Bafana’s crucial match-up as an absolute do-or-die game.

It will determine whether SA advances to the round of 32 or are eliminated from the tournament.

“Are we going to be in attacking mode or defensive mode?” asked the legendary former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder who represented SA in 1977 against Rhodesia – now known as Zimbabwe.

In that match, a mixed-race SA team heavily defeated Rhodesia 7-0 in front of an integrated crowd at Rand Stadium, and the South Africans were in attacking mode.

“Defending against South Korea won’t make any sense as it did not help us against Mexico in the first game of the 2026 World Cup,” said Lechaba.

“We need to win, and victory is a must; therefore, we must be on the offensive; if we go in there attacking, we will get the desired result.”

Comfortable operating as an attacking or defensive midfielder, an excellent distributor of the ball, and providing defensive stability long before the modern “defensive midfielder” role was formally established in local football, Lechaba added that coach Hugo Broos has to field skillful players.

“Rele Mofokeng is one of them, and he [Broos] can’t go in there with straightforward players, hoping to cause havoc against those South Koreans and win the game,” said Lechaba, whose teammates frequently referred to him as “Warra” due to his relentless running, high energy levels, and ability to dominate the midfield for 90 minutes without fading.