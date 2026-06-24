Buthelezi, Chauke meet in ‘war of attrition’

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Gideon Buthelezi waits for Dave Apolinario's next move during the Vacant IBO Flyweight World Title bout held at the ICC.

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SA boxing history will be made on July 25 at the Sandton Convention Centre, where two boxers with a combined age of 80 will exchange blows.

Jackson “M3″ Chauke, 41, and 39-year-old Gideon “Hardcore” Buthelezi will be in action over six rounds in one of the bouts organised by Geraldine Lerena‘s Aquila Boxing Promotions.

Chauke from Tembisa is a former SA and IBO world flyweight champ, while Buthelezi from Boipatong in the Vaal has previously held three IBO world titles in the mini-flyweight, junior-flyweight and junior-bantamweight divisions.

Buthelezi is trained by former boxer Keith Rass, while Damien Durandt and Andson Kazembe hone Chauke’s skills.

Chauke and Buthelezi are at a crucial stage in their fighting lives, especially Buthelezi, who has been inactive for almost four years. His last fight was when he lost the IBO world flyweight title in 2022.

It’s gonna be hell of a fight from round one - Jackson “M3″ Chauke, former SA and IBO flyweight champ

Interestingly, Chauke brought that belt back to SA in January last year after dethroning the Afghanistan-born Briton, Kaisy Khademi, in London. He then lost that belt to reigning IBO junior bantamweight holder Ricardo “Magic Man” Malajika, who became a dual-weight world champ. Malajika subsequently relinquished that belt, which remains vacant.

Chauke’s last fight was a loss to Ndabezinhle Phiri for the WBC Africa title.

Buthelezi warned fight fans not to read too much into his and Chauke’s ages but instead to gear themselves for a “war of attrition”.

“One thing I know, and that is it’s gonna be hell of a fight from round one. Fireworks... my coach tells me to go in there and work for three minutes and not go in there to pose,” he said.

Buthelezi says Rass, who upset the bookies as a fighter when he defeated hot prospect and knockout specialist Petros Mahlangu in 1987, has been training him like his life depended on the upcoming fight.

“I have given him the moniker “Mad Dog”, and I can tell you that I have never been this fit," said Buthelezi, who is camping at Rass’ house in Westbury in Joburg.

“It’s been five weeks now... that’s how seriously I am approaching this fight. When I was offered it, I did not want any negotiations but just accepted the offer, even though it’s [only] a six-rounder; that’s how much I needed action.”

Sowetan