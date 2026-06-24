Stop playing the victim, says Boxing SA, after boxer illegally dumps manager

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Boxing SA licensees — boxers to be precise — must read contracts before they sign their names in black and white, to prevent acting like victims when a chaotic situation erupts.

Boxing SA COO, Mandla Ntlanganiso, puts it nicely: ”All stakeholders are encouraged to seek legal guidance when necessary and ensure that their professional and commercial relationships are governed by lawful, written and properly registered agreements."

He continues: “All licensees, including boxers, managers, trainers and promoters, matchmakers and officials are reminded that articles of agreement are legally binding contracts, and it is mandatory for each licensee to thoroughly study, fully comprehend and honour all terms and obligations contained in those agreements.”

Ntlanganiso warns: “Where breaches occur, the organisation will take appropriate regulatory action, which may include the suspension or revocation of licences, as well as referral of matters to relevant authorities where warranted.”

He was reacting to the dispute that involves Tiisetso Matikinca and manager Sean Smith. Matikinca could find himself idling for two years if Smith refuses to make concessions during their negotiations. Matikinca has a two-year binding contract with Smith.

Their manager-boxer contract is recognised by Boxing SA. Matikicina has breached that contract by joining trainer-manager Colin Nathan.

Smith could now decide to go the legal route and bring a high court action against Matikinca because his actions are illegal. Boxing in SA is governed by an act of parliament, and a court process could drag on for a long time.

That is not what Smith wants for the 22-year-old youngster he groomed to be a hot prospect from 2023, according to what Smith told this writer.

Smith — the son of late SA light heavyweight champ Kosie Smith — just wants the contract to be respected and be assured of what is due to him for two years. He is also interested in knowing what he did not do correctly in terms of the contractual obligations, which secure a minimum of two fights per year for his boxer.

Smith did what 99% of managers have yet to do — secure three fights a year for Matikinca since 2023. Matikinca fought in May and chalked up his 10th win from 10 fights.

Matikinca should have written to BSA, saying: “I am legally bound to Smith by way of our contract but I want out — can you assist?” A legal eagle spoken to about this matter said Matikinca can be charged for breaching his legally binding contract.

Matikinca signed with Smith in May. A month later, Nathan publicly announced that he had been joined by Matikinca.

Nathan should have called Smith to find out if he knew Matikinca had bolted from Smith’s Gym in Sunninghill and teamed up with HotBox in Balfour Park. They would have reached consensus in a harmonious way, as adults.