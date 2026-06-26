Here’s the truth: Cafu hits the ring in August

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Phumelela Cafu is one of two SA boxers in action this weekend

Phumelela “The Truth” Cafu will make his ring comeback on August 1 in a 10-round non-title bout against Jemuel Aras, 21, from the Philippines

Cafu’s trainer/manager, Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan, said the 31-year-old Cafu, who last fought on July 19 when he lost the WBO world junior bantamweight boxing title to WBC and The Ring champ Jesse Rodriguez in the US, is looking forward to the clash.

In November, Rodriguez said Cafu was the “toughest” fighter he had encountered in his eight-year career and had “power in his punches”.

Cafu’s fight against Aras will be staged by Larry Wainstein‘s Boxing 5 Promotions at 74 Studio Office Park, 5 Concourse Crescent, Lonehill, Sandton. Nathan said Wainstein will host a development show the following day at Boxing 5’s new home.

It’s something different, and I want boxing fans who truly love the sport to have a complete boxing weekend — Larry Wainstein, boxing promoter

Wainstein said: “It’s something different, and I want boxing fans who truly love the sport to have a complete boxing weekend. For those who love watching live boxing, you guys are in for a treat.

“Obviously, all eyes will be on Cafu as he returns, and we’re hoping he performs and proves that he can be a world champion again, which the team believes he can. But there’s also serious talent at Boxing 5 on August 2, with Junior Mamba, who was an outstanding amateur, making his professional debut, as well as the Smith brothers, Christo and Kyle.”

Cafu’s defeat to Rodriguez was the first he tasted in his 15th fight after 11 wins and three draws. Aras, the WBF silver flyweight champion, has nine wins, three losses, and a draw.