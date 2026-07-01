Major showdown as Tutsheni face Mkandla at ‘Magic at the Palace’

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The match between super-talented fighters − Simamkele “Sim the Champ” Tutsheni and Monica “Savage” Mkandla − will bring down the curtain at Emperors Palace on July 11.

This is according to Nivi Grogor, whose Golden Gloves Promotions will stage this must-see female showdown in the “Magic at the Palace” event.

No title will be at stake. But the outcome will certainly give Grogor a clearer indication of where to propel these young fighters, who have a bright future in the sport.

Tutsheni from Langa in Cape Town is promoted by Golden Gloves Promotions, which staged the IBO All Africa junior featherweight title fight she won after 10 bloody rounds against an equally tough Caleigh Swart in August at Emperors Palace.

It’s what the fraternity needs in terms of showcasing female talent − Nivi Grogor, Golden Gloves Promotions

Golden Gloves also organised the IBO world title fight which Tutsheni lost on points to undefeated Polish champ Laura Grzyb in Poland in March.

Trained at the Blood Sweat and Tears Gym in Sea Point, Cape Town, by Felix Vengenayi from Zimbabwe, Tutsheni will be making her first appearance after that defeat, which was her first loss against eight wins.

Mkandla, whose amazing skills are polished by Vusi Mtolo at the Brian Mitchell Boxing Academy in Edenvale, holds the WBA Pan-African and ABU SADC belts.

The Zimbabwean is managed by Marco Luis, who made it clear recently that his charge will be a world champion before the end of the year.

Mkandla is undefeated after nine fights.

Grogor said: “This is one female boxing match the code needs; it’s what the fraternity needs in terms of showcasing female talent...it is also good for the boxers’ careers.”

The tournament will also feature a WBC Africa heavyweight title fight between Jose “Drago” Kadima and Herbert “Black Bomber” Matovu.

Kadima, another Golden Gloves hot property, hails from the Democratic Republic of Congo but is based in Durban. He is undefeated after eight fights, with six from knockouts.

Matovu from Uganda boasts eight knockouts from nine wins and one loss.

Golden Gloves Promotions CEO Rodney Berman said: “We’re very happy about this... we’ve long believed Kadima is special, so there’s even greater motivation for him to keep winning.”

“Matovu, like him, is a puncher, so I anticipate a thrilling fight next month.”

“Magic at the Palace” will be televised live by SuperSport Variety 4 from 7pm.

Sowetan