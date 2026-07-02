Boxing

SA has been good to me since my arrival in 2017 — Simwaka

Boxer is sparring with Monica Mkandla to prepare her for her upcoming fight against Simamkele Tutsheni

Bongani Magasela

Bongani Magasela

Boxing journalist

Former IBF Africa and WBF International bantamweight champ Ellen Simwaka with trainer Vusi Mtolo. PHOTO SUPPLIED (supplied)

Story audio is generated using AI

Malawian boxer Ellen “Tigress” Simwaka says she will be forever grateful to South African boxing promoters Terry-Anne Hart and Sifiso Shongwe, for giving her opportunities to fight in this country.

Simwaka arrived in SA in 2017 and has fought 13 times, winning the IBF Africa and WBF international titles in the bantamweight division.

She has fought against big-name fighters including Simangele “Smash” Hadebe, Melissa “Honey Bee” Miller, Sharadene “Sheenzow” Fortuin (all three of them twice each), Bukiwe “Anaconda” Nonina, Gabisile “Simply the Best” Tshabalala and Asandiswa Nxokwana.

“Women in general face struggles to get fights, and for me to have been given some action when I am not from here is commendable,” said Simwaka, who is trained by Vusi Mtolo at the Brian Mitchell Boxing Academy in Edenvale.

Simwaka lost her IBO junior lightweight world title on points to Bernice “The Badger” Ferreira on March 9 in Bizana in a fight organised by Terry-Anne Hart’s Fighters Club Promotions.

“For me to have been given some action when I am not from here is commendable.” — Ellen Simwaka

Despite coming on as a late replacement, Simwaka, who jumped up two weight divisions to meet Ferreira, put up a good fight.

“I am grateful to Terry for that opportunity,” said Simwaka, who trains private clients at Mitchell’s gym in between fights.

“I need to get back into action so I return to the ratings in my weight division,” said Simwaka, who is sparring with Monica “Savage” Mkandla to prepare Mkandla for her fight with Simamkele “Sim the Champ” Tutsheni at Emperors Palace on July 11.

As an amateur boxer, Simwaka won 28 of her 30 fights. She won a silver medal in 2014 at the Africa Youth Games in Botswana before turning professional in 2016, when she won her first fight by a TKO.

Sowetan

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