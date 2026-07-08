Lejaka pays tribute to three women in boxing nominated for GSport awards

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Winning recognition at the 21st edition of the GSport Awards will be a bonus for Colleen McAusland, Smangele “Smash” Hadebe, and Sandra “The Dutch Destroyer” Almeida.

That is how Boxing SA CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka reacted yesterday when told that McAusland, Hadebe, and Almeida are finalists in three different categories of the awards.

“Their nominations by Africa’s longest-running women’s sports recognition platform are a victory,” said Lejaka.

“Our gratitude, obviously, goes to [GSport] founder Kass Naidoo, a South African broadcaster and women’s sport advocate.

”She began recognising women in boxing in 2009 when GSports honoured pioneering female promoter Mbali Zantsi as a Woman of the Year.

“Since then, GSport has continued to elevate female fighters, later recognising stars like Noni “She Bee Stingin” Tenge [the first woman from SA to win a professional boxing world championship when she claimed the IBF female welterweight title].

”Kudos to our licensees, and we are proud of their nominations.”

”Kudos are in order for our licensees, and we are proud of their nominations.” — Boxing SA CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka

The three women have been recognised not only for excellence in sport but also for transforming lives, breaking barriers and giving hope to communities that need it most.

Gym owner and award-winning boxing manager McAusland is a finalist in the Woman in Sport category, and Hadebe, the reigning SA flyweight champ, is in the African Woman in Sport category. Almeida, the first professional women’s boxer in SA, is a finalist in the Special Recognition category.

The recognition of women in boxing is partly the result of the work by Fikile Mbalula, who broke down the barriers as sports minister by appointing Muditambi Ravele as Boxing SA’s chairperson in 2013.

That position had been held by men since the body’s formation.

McAusland is known for fighting hard for women to get opportunities, recognition and respect as athletes. She has used the sport to help vulnerable and abused girls rebuild confidence, find their voices and reclaim their futures, and her guidance has produced world and South African champions.

Hadebe’s greatest fights are often outside the ropes. She has become a passionate advocate for vulnerable children, using her growing profile to speak for those who have been silenced, proving that the strongest punches are sometimes thrown through compassion, courage and service.

Almeida has dedicated countless hours to coaching children on the autism spectrum, using boxing to build confidence, discipline and belonging. Her unwavering commitment has shown that every child deserves the opportunity to discover their strength, regardless of the challenges they face.

“Women’s boxing isn’t asking for a seat at the table anymore... it’s earning it — one champion, one life and one victory at a time,“ said McAusland.

Endorsed by the sport, arts and culture department, the GSport Awards will take place at the Wanderers Club in Johannesburg on a date to be confirmed.

Sowetan