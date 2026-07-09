Patriotism aside, business first, says trainer

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Boxing trainer Felix Vengenayi and his charge IBO All Africa boxing champ Simamkele Tutsheni go into war on Saturday night against Monica Mkandla. Photo Supplied

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Boxing trainer Felix Venganayi says patriotism aside, he wants his boxer Simamkele “Special Star” Tutsheni to win her match against Monica “Savage” Mkandla at Emperors Palace on Saturday night.

Venganayi was responding to a question on where his loyalty lies because Tutsheni is a South African who will welcome Mkandla from Zimbabwe in an international non-title fight.

Mkandla is trained in Edenvale by Vusi Mtolo.

“Even the Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board know that I am against them on this one... I want my boxer to win,” said the Cape Town-based former professional boxer who is the head coach at the Blood Sweat and Tears Boxing Gym in Sea Point, Cape Town.

“Sima is my boxer... this is sport and this is our business.”

Originally from Mkoba township in Gweru, 41-year-old Venganayi has lived in SA since 2007.

Mkandla is from Gwanda, a town in Matabeleland.

Venganayi described the fight on Saturday night as “redemption” for Tutsheni, who will fight for the first time since she lost in her bid in March to win the IBO junior-featherweight title from defending champion Laura Grzyb in Poland.

A firefighter by night, 24-year-old Tutsheni from Langa in Cape Town tasted defeat after eight straight wins.

She will meet an equally capable foe, 26-year-old Mkandla, who is undefeated after eight fights. Mkandla is the ABU SADC champion.

“People will see a completely different Sima from the one who beat Caleigh Swart for the IBO All Africa title in August and the one who lost in Poland,” he said.

The bout on Saturday promises to be a thriller because they have been at each other’s throat for some time.

Golden Gloves - which promotes Tutsheni - has provided the platform for them to prove to the fight fraternity who is the best in their division.

Sowetan