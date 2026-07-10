Two hard hitters go toe-to-toe for WBC Africa crown

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Jose Kadima and Johnny Muller during the One Way To Redemption boxing tournament at Emperors Palace on May 16, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by James Gradidge/Gallo Images)

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All eyes will be on Jose Kadima on Saturday night when the heavyweight prospect takes on dangerous puncher Herbert Matovu at Emperors Palace.

Touted as a prospect, Kadima has not disappointed his backers so far, winning all his eight fights since he fought his first professional fight in May 2023.

Based in Durban under trainer Shaun McMinnie, the Congolese has shown he can crack bones, and this is confirmed by his knockout ratio.

Six of his eight victims have not heard the bell going for the last round.

In his last fight, Kadima pulverised Johnny Muller into submission in two rounds. Muller, however, had not fought since his loss in October 2023.

The million-dollar question is: “Can Kadima take a good punch?”

The answer will be provided on Saturday night when he welcomes dangerous puncher Herbert Matovu from Kampala in Uganda when the prestigious WBC Africa heavyweight championship is on the line.

Matovu has eight victories – seven coming by way of knockout – against a single defeat. The defeat came on the world stage in the cruiserweight division in February 2025.

The bout, which is scheduled for 10 rounds, will be the main contest in the Golden Gloves “Magic at the Palace” tournament.

The tournament will be supported by top-level bouts that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

In another heavyweight 10-rounder, undefeated Juan Alberts will be up against Jack Mulawayi, while Ethan Peters will take on debutant Andre Bruwer in the heavyweight clash over four rounds.

In the light heavyweight division, Andre Malumba will face Pieter Breytenbach, while Sanele Sogcwayi and Pritchard Dube will do battle over six rounds in the featherweight division.

There will also be a female bout between Simamkele Tutsheni and Monica Mkandla, which promises to be a tit-for-tat six-rounder.

Action will begin at 7pm.

Sowetan