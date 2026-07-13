Football fraternity pays tribute to Bafana star Jayden Adams

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Jayden Adams (South Africa) controls the ball during Group A FIFA World Cup 2026, Chezia and South Africa , Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, United States on June 18 2026. (Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The world has been paying tribute to departed Bafana Bafana player Jayden Adams.

Adams, 25, was reported dead on Saturday under mysterious circumstances.

He featured in the opening match of the ongoing World Cup against one of the host nations, Mexico, a match Bafana lost by 2-0.

A Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder in the Betway Premiership, Adams also played in Bafana’s 1-all drawn match with Czechia.

Before the start of the sold-out quarterfinal match between England and Norway at Hard Rock Stadium (also known as Miami Stadium) in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Saturday night, the two teams observed a moment of silence to pay tribute to the Bafana midfielder while his image was projected on the big screen.

The thrilling game saw England advance to the semifinals after a 2-1 extra-time victory as talisman Jude Bellingham delivered again – and set up a showdown with Argentina in Atlanta.

BBC Sport also paid tribute to Adams on the social media account.

Supporters on social media such as Daniel Omogbemi wrote: “This is indeed heartbreaking news... it is painful to see such a talented young player who so proudly represented South Africa at the Fifa World Cup leave so soon.”

American singer and songwriter with South African roots, Vula Malinga, wrote: “What! No way. So sad to see this... heartbreaking.”

Meanwhile, PSL chairman Irvin Khoza wrote: “There are losses for which life, however painful, gives us time to prepare – go itlhoboga, Jayden Adams untimely passing has left the nation stunned with grief.

“A young footballer of exceptional promise whose talent, humility and dedication had earned him the admiration of the nation.

“His star was unmistakably on the rise. In a short space of time, he created memories that will endure in South African football as the nation’s reference points.”

Adams’ girlfriend and the mother to his child, Aqueelah Chloe Adendorf, wrote on Instagram after posting a picture of them holding hands: “A part of my heart left with you, and I will carry your love forever until we meet again. I will miss you every single day.”