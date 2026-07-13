World title on horizon for Monica Mkandla, says Luis

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JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 11: Monica Mkandla and Simamkele Tuntsheni during the Magic At The Palace boxing tournament at Emperors Palace on July 11, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by James Gradidge/Gallo Images)

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Boxing manager Marco Luis is confident Monica Mkandla won’t just compete when allowed to fight for a world title, but will be crowned.

Fondly known as “Savage”, the 26-year-old from Zimbabwe, trained in Edenvale, Gauteng, by Vusi Mtolo, is rated No 9 in the world by the WBO.

Unbeaten after 10 fights, the ABU, Sadc and WBA Pan-African bantamweight champ is listed at No 23 worldwide across all platforms according to BoxRec.com.

Luis was reacting to Mkandla’s astounding sixth-round stoppage win over the highly rated IBO Africa junior featherweight champ, Simamkele “Sim The Champ” Tutsheni, on Saturday.

“Monica moved up the weight to meet Simamkele in her weight division, but will go back to bantamweight now,” he said.

“Monika is No 1 in Africa, and no one will beat her. I have engaged promoter Rodney Berman regarding her future, and a world boxing title fight is on the horizon for her.”

Luis also manages Mkandla’s homeboy and boyfriend Beaven “The One” Sibanda and Roarke “Razor” Knapp, who will both be in action in a Golden Gloves tournament on September 19 at Emperors Palace.

Sibanda, also trained by Mtolo, will welcome Filipino Joey Canoy for the WBC silver mini flyweight title, while middleweight Knapp will make his debut in that class against a dance partner Luis would not yet reveal.

Knapp is now trained by Damien Durandt and Andson Kazembe.

“Monica could feature in that tournament,” said Luis. “But the certainty is that she will be in action in Golden Gloves’ ‘Christmas Cracker’ event at the end of the year.

”Rodney and I are looking at a word title — we just need to see the ratings and the end of this month after her big win against Simamkele.

“Maybe one tune-up fight, but if the door opens up for her to go for a world title, we will definitely go for it.”

He added: “She’s my first female fighter...and I am not managing her because of Beaven — I never poached her.”

Mkandla was previously managed by Colleen McAusland.

Luis added: “I am going to start building my stable to what it was...I started the Brian Mitchell Academy in Edenvale (where Mtolo trains Mkandla, Sibanda and Ellen Simwaka).

“Subsequently, I moved away, but I am proud of what I have done for my fighters, making sure they are all sponsored.

“People that are with me know what I do for them...I am excited for the future.”