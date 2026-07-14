Rhonorhono must prepare himself for a harsh test of his mental strength, warns Makhense

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Jabulani Makhense during the ESPN Africa Boxing 15 event at EFC Performance Institute on March 24, 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

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Phaphama “Load Shedding” Rhonorhono must prepare himself for a harsh test of his mental limits when he puts his welterweight belt on the line against Jabulani Makhense.

That is because the mandatory challenger, who will enjoy home advantage in Malamulele, said the bout against Rhonorhono from Ngangelizwe in Mthatha is personal.

Their 12-round bout will take place at Malamulele Boxing Hall on July 24.

It will be staged by promoter Isaac “The Angel” Hlatshwayo, the retired three-weight world boxing champ, who trades under the banner of Angel Boxing Promotion.

It will be Makhense’s first fight at home as a professional boxer.

He is based in Pretoria, where he began his pro career in 2016 under former WBU and IBO world cruiserweight champ Sebastiaan “The Soldier” Rothmann.

“I am coming to demand my respect,” warned Makhense.

When a man says he is demanding his respect, it generally means he feels his boundaries, authority, or dignity are being compromised.

The bronze medalist from the 2011 Commonwealth Games in the UK feels disrespected by Rhonorhono’s advisor, Andile Sdinile, who said: “Makhense will get knocked out clean.”

Asked what informs their confidence, Makhense said: “It could be because this boy has knocked out all his five opponents... but who has he been fighting? ... everyone is entitled to their opinion but they will find out about the truth inside the ring.”

Makhense is known for his impressive boxing abilities. He has longevity and big-fight experience, and has won 16 of his 19 fights.

Known as “AB”, the former IBF Africa title holder in the junior welterweight and welterweight divisions promised to take 23-year-old Rhonorhono to a boxing class.

The defending champion is trained by Madoda “One More Time” Dyonase.

“I doubt the fight will go 12 rounds,” said Makhense, whose gym mate and homeboy, Talent Baloyi, will challenge reigning SA lightweight king, Khaya “Destroyer” Busakwe, in an event dubbed “Now or Never”.

Said Hlatshwayo: “These two titles belong here at home. I have provided the opportunity to my homeboys to win them back — hence, now or never.”

Tickets are on sale for R200.

Sowetan