Fearless Francois Botha lost to world champ Lennox Lewis 26 years ago today

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Francois Botha was recognised in the ring for his signature white goatee and bleached hair.

Story audio is generated using AI

Today marks 26 years since fearless South African boxing warrior Francois “White Buffalo” Botha lost his bid to take the WBC, IBF and IBO heavyweight belts from Lennox “Young Lion” Lewis.

Dubbed “Home Coming”, the bout took place on July 15 2000 at England’s London Arena. It marked Lewis’s first fight in his native UK in more than six years as he had spent much of his professional career fighting in the US and Canada. He had not fought on British soil since he lost his WBC title to American Oliver McCall in London in 1994.

The 2000 fight marked the much-loved Botha’s attempt to reclaim the IBF belt which he had won on a disputed split decision against Germany’s Axel Schulz on December 9 1995 in Stuttgart, Germany.

Lewis’s fight against Botha, who is famously recognised in the ring for his signature white goatee and bleached hair, served as a celebratory return where he successfully defended his unified heavyweight titles with a second-round knockout.

Lewis dominated the fight, landing 24 of his 47 thrown punches while Botha managed to land only nine punches in the entire fight while opting to take a more defensive approach.

With one minute left in the first round, Lewis staggered Botha with a right hook but Botha managed to stay on his feet and avoid the knockdown. Lewis pursued Botha aggressively in an attempt to gain a knockdown but Botha was able to weather Lewis’s attack by clinching.

In the second round, Botha tried to keep his distance and offered very little offence. With about 40 seconds left, Lewis was able to land a powerful four-punch combination that knocked Botha halfway out of the ring.

Botha crawled back in and was able to get back on his feet but was clearly hurt from the exchange, prompting referee Larry O’Connell to stop the fight, handing Lewis his second consecutive second-round knockout victory.

That was Botha’s third defeat, the first two being to Michael Moorer in 1996 and Mike Tyson in 1999.

Sowetan