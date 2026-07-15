Lerena chases second world title in cruiserweight

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Accomplished boxer, pilot and paramedic Kevin “Two Guns” Lerena has dropped back down to the cruiserweight division, where he aspires to win his second world title.

He reigned supreme as the IBO cruiserweight world champion for three years with six successful defences before moving up to the heavyweight class, where he won the WBA Inter-Continental title in his first fight on March 26 2022.

The move to return to the cruiserweight division, which is between the light heavyweight and heavyweight categories, comes after he lost the WBC bridgerweight belt on May 30.

Created in 2020 by WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman, the bridgerweight is recognised only by that boxing body. It is a weight division between the traditional cruiserweight and heavyweight limits, and Lerena is the first African to hold it.

“I am going back to the cruiserweight division,” he confirmed yesterday.

“There is a lot more after the bridgerweight division … if you look at the champions at the moment — Jai Opetai, David Benavidez (WBA and WBO), Norair Mikaeljan (WBC) — I am rated No 5 by the WBC," Lerena said.

“I believe I can become world champion again. The bridgerweight served me well, but actually it did not serve me how it should have in the sense of being the South African boxer fighting on the world stage. I gained most of my notoriety in the big heavyweight fights and not the bridgerweight fights.

“The cruiserweight belt would have allowed me to get that status, so for me it’s about going back … I want to become a three-time world champ.”

Lerena, who is trained by Peter “Sniper” Smith, added: “I’ve been bringing my weight down … so let’s see how it goes. I am 34 now and I’ve got another four years effectively to be strong in the sport.”

Lerena’s wife, Geraldine Lerena, is a promoter under Aquila Boxing Promotions, and Kevin could feature in the tournament in September. “The sky is the limit,” he said. “I always said I wanted to reach 40 professional fights.”

He’s had 36 fights.

“When I reach 40 fights, I might want to reach 50 … let’s see what the future holds."